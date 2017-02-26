Chidambaram's Kashmir comment ‘anti-national’: Venkaiah Naidu

Hyderabad: Union minister M. Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday demanded the Congress make its stand clear on the comments made by former Union minister P. Chidambaram on the Kashmir issue.

Taking exception to Mr Chidambaram’s comments in the city on Friday that Kashmir is almost lost due to wrong policies adopted by the NDA government, Mr Naidu termed them as “anti-national” and “highly irresponsible”.

“His statement will only give ammunition to separatists’ agenda and will further alienate the Kashmiri people’ the Union minister said.

Speaking to the media at the BJP office here, Mr Naidu said Mr Chidambaram who earlier served as the Union home minister, was aware of all that is happening on the Kashmir front, but has decided to talk irresponsibly on the situation.

He demanded to know if the Congress’ central leadership endorsed Mr Chidambaram’s views on the issue.

Mr Naidu held the earlier Congress rule responsible for the present volatile situation in Kashmir and said: “Congress leaders failed to contain the violence from escalating and are blaming NDA.”