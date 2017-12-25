search on deccanchronicle.com
A big drama: Siddaramaiah on BS Yeddyurappa’s Mahadayi politics

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | VITTAL SHASTRI
Published Dec 25, 2017, 12:54 am IST
Updated Dec 25, 2017, 2:22 am IST
Commenting on the protest, Siddaramaiah said “Yeddyurappa is caught as he lied. He tried to play drama with farmers and has now got caught.”
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah
 Chief Minister Siddaramaiah

Hubballi: Intensifying the row over Mahadayi water sharing, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday slammed BJP state president B.S. Yeddyurappa and Goa CM Manohar Parrikar for trying to play out a 'drama' on the issue. He challenged Yeddyurappa to convince Parrikar to send an affidavit to the Mahadayi Water Dispute Tribunal on its willingness to release water, adding that the letter of assurance from Goa should reach the tribunal immediately as the hearing was in the final stage. 

"...Parrikar and Yeddyurappa tried to play a drama for the sake of elections due in Karnataka,” he told reporters in Haveri.

 

Parrikar, in a letter to Yeddyurappa, had said Goa would not oppose a “reasonable" and "justified" quantum of water for drinking. Subsequently, the Karnataka government  expressed its readiness to work out a settlement but took exception to Parrikar not following protocol by communicating his government’s stand to Yeddyurappa instead of his Karnataka counterpart, Siddaramaiah.

Meanwhile, protesters including women from north Karnataka, are camping near the BJP office in Bengaluru  demanding immediate resolution of the issue by Yeddyurappa,who had last month, promised to get a written agreement in this regard by December 15.

Commenting on the protest, Siddaramaiah said “Yeddyurappa is caught as he lied. He tried to play drama with farmers and has now got caught.”

