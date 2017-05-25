Amit Shah sets Telangana BJP one goal: Victory in 2019 elections

Hyderabad: BJP national president Amit Shah, who wound up his three-day tour of TS on Wednesday, has set a single point agenda—victory in 2019.

He targeted the ruling TRS and the Congress, and at times the MIM, but maintained silence on the Telugu Desam, presently an ally in both AP and TS.

Going by the direct attack on TRS government on release of funds and non-implementation of Central government schemes, the BJP president sent a clear message — ruling out an alliance with the TRS or the TRS joining the Union Cabinet.

At every given opportunity, he spoke to party leaders and asked them to sink their differences if any, focus on the goal, spread out to every village, town and city and spread the “Modi mantra” and take up burning public issues.

Though the BJP has an uphill task of starting from scratch to come to power, Amit Shah made it clear to the party leaders that nothing was impossible. The BJP has five MLAs and one MLC in the state.

“There has been great response to Amit Shah’s three-day tour of Nalgonda. His visit rejuvenated the party. Unable to digest the public response, TPCC chief Uttam Kumar Reddy has criticised him for raking up the Razakar issue,” Dr Laxman said.

Explaining the reason for choosing Nalgonda district for Amit Shah, he said Nalgonda was the most backward district, is fluoride-affected, lacks irrigation facilities and faces a host of other problems.

“Our focus is development while the Congress focus is minority vote bank. We can’t rewrite history,” Dr Laxman told DC.

He asserted that TS BJP leaders and workers will work in tandem to achieve Prime Minister Narendra Modi and National BJP president Amit Shah’s goals.

Strongly refuted rumours of differences with BJP Floor leader G. Kishan Reddy, Dr Laxman said, “It’s purely a creation of the media. We have been working for the party since the three decades. There are no differences between us.”