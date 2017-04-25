Nation, Politics

KCR wants Secunderabad Parade Grounds to build Secretariat complex

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 25, 2017, 12:31 am IST
Updated Apr 25, 2017, 1:10 am IST
Mr Rao's one-on-one meeting with the Prime Minister lasted for over an hour.
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. (Photo: Facebook)
Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to allot the Secunderabad Parade Grounds to the TS government to build the Secretariat complex.

Earlier, Mr Rao had met the then defence minister Manohar Parrikar with a request to allot Bison Polo Ground, which is adjacent to the Parade Grounds, for the same purpose. That request was not accepted.

However, during Monday’s meeting with the PM, Mr Rao sought the Parade Grounds saying that the state government will allot the same extent of land to the defence ministry at some other place.

Mr Rao also put forth a series of requests to the Prime Minister, stating that all the commitments and promises made in the AP Reorganisation Act should be implemented. These include the increase in the number of Assembly seats and bifurcation of the Hyderabad High Court.

Mr Rao’s one-on-one meeting with the Prime Minister lasted for over an hour. He later met law and IT minister Ravi Shankar Prasad. Mr Rao requested the PM to exempt agriculture-related and agriculture-dependent trades from Income Tax as is done with the agriculture sector.

He felt that by giving IT exemption to trades and professions connected to the agriculture sector, people eking out a livelihood from these trades will benefit the most.

