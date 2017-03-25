 LIVE !  :  Kuldeep Yadav has scalped two wickets in the second session as India halt Australia’s charge. (Photo: BCCI) LIVE| India vs Australia, 4th Test Day 1: Kuldeep Yadav's 3 derails Australia
 
International boundaries with Pak, B'desh to be sealed by 2018: Rajnath

ANI
Published Mar 25, 2017, 1:32 pm IST
Updated Mar 25, 2017, 1:32 pm IST
He said te decision has been taken in the wake of the increase in infiltration attempts
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh. (Photo: PTI)
Gorakhpur: Union Home Minister, Rajnath Singh on Saturday said India is planning to seal the international boundaries with Pakistan and Bangladesh soon.

"India is planning to seal the international boundaries with Pakistan and Bangladesh as soon as possible. This could be India's major step against terrorism and the problem of refugees," he said in his address at the passing out parade of the Border Security Force Assistant Commandants at the BSF Academy in Tekanpur, Madhya Pradesh.

Singh further said that the border with Pakistan would be sealed by 2018, adding this decision has been taken in the wake of the increase in infiltration attempts.

"The project will be periodically monitored by the Home Secretary at the Central-level, the BSF from the security forces' perspective and the Chief Secretaries at the state-level," Singh said, adding that the government would apply technological solutions for sealing the border in difficult terrains.

Lauding the BSF personnel, the Home Minister stated that the force has changed the rules of engagement at international borders which have made it a known entity in the neighbouring countries.

"The BSF has changed rules of engagement at international borders. Now, the BSF is a known entity even in neighbouring countries," Singh said.

Singh also spoke about the planning for an effective grievances redressal mechanism in the forces which will be implemented soon.

"We are planning for an effective grievances redressal mechanism in the forces. The forces are coming forward with such mechanism," said Singh.

After the passing out parade, the Home Minister signed the visitors' book at the BSF academy.

He also visited the national training centre for dogs at the BSF Academy.

