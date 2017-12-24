search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  The Men in Blue will eye a series whitewash in the final T20I at Mumbai. (Photo: BCCI) LIVE| Ind vs SL, 3rd T20: Sri Lanka's innings in tatters
 
Nation, Politics

Jairam Thakur is Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister, announces BJP

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 24, 2017, 2:16 pm IST
Updated Dec 24, 2017, 3:14 pm IST
Thakur, 57, thanked everyone, including Dhumal, who proposed his name for the post of the chief minister.
Considered a popular face in Himachal Pradesh, Jairam Thakur has been credited with striking a balance between the warring factions of the BJP. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 Considered a popular face in Himachal Pradesh, Jairam Thakur has been credited with striking a balance between the warring factions of the BJP. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Shimla: Five-time Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Jairam Thakur will be the new Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh after he was elected as the leader of the BJP legislature party on Sunday.

The decision was taken at a meeting of BJP MLAs. Thakur's name was proposed by Suresh Bharadwaj and Mahender Singh and seconded by other members. The meeting was held under the supervision of BJP’s central observers – Union minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Narendra Singh Tomar.

 

BJP delegation met Himachal Pradesh governor Acharya Dev Vrat later on Sunday and staked claim to form government in the state. Thakur will be sworn in as the chief minister of Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the swearing in ceremony.

Announcing Thakur’s name, Tomar said: “Former CM Prem Kumar Dhumal Ji proposed Jairam Thakur Ji to be elected as the Legislature party leader. Shanta Kumar Ji and JP Nadda Ji also supported this proposal”. Nadda was also in the race for the post.

The decision comes a day after Dhumal ruled himself out from the race for the post of Himachal Pradesh chief minister. Although the BJP ousted the Congress in Himachal by winning in 44 of the 68 Assembly constituencies, Dhumal lost his seat to his opponent Rajendra Rana. Despite the loss, the 73-year-old was in the race for the chief ministerial post after several loyal lawmakers offered him their fresh-won seats.

Thakur, 57, addressed the media after the BJP elected him as the Legislature party leader and thanked everyone, including Dhumal for proposing his name.

The lawmaker from Seraj constituency served as the BJP's state chief between 2006 and 2009. Considered a popular face in Himachal Pradesh, Thakur was credited with striking a balance between the warring factions of the BJP.

(With agency inputs)

Tags: himachal elections, himachal pradesh chief minister, jairam thakur, nirmala sitharaman, narendra singh tomar
Location: India, Himachal Pradesh, Shimla




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

When Nayanthara played important role in nabbing thief who stole BJP leader’s phone

Nayanthara in a still from 'Aramm.'
 

German architect has to drink 20 litres of water a day to stay alive

He urinates excessively due to a rare condition (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Reliance Jio introduces Happy New Year 2018 plan starting at Rs 199

As the telecom battle gets stiff, major service providers have started pushing dirt cheap offers, each passing day. Now Reliance Jio has introduced its Happy New Year 2018 offer with Rs 199 and Rs 299 prepaid recharges.
 

Christmas 2017: Santa Claus setting bad example on physical health, mental wellbeing

The human body can only process one unit of alcohol per hour, which means excessive consumption could make Santa drunk very quickly. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Trump has ruined Xmas for Bethlehem with Jerusalem move, tension simmer

The annual scouts parade in Bethlehem will march through Manger Square near the Church of the Nativity, built over the spot where tradition says Mary gave birth to Jesus and where celebrations will culminate with midnight mass. (Photo: AFP)
 

No fingerprint sensor for OnePlus 6?

What’s unclear is whether the company will follow Apple and incorporate an advanced 3D facial recognition paired with AI algorithm, or it might put the scanner under the display like Vivo which placed an ultrasonic chip beneath the screen.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

People of RK Nagar have elected me as Amma's successor, says Dhinakaran

TTV Dhinakaran also sought to make light of the K Palanisamy camp winning the 'Two Leaves' symbol after both camps staked claim for it before the Election Commission. (Photo: PTI)

Gujarat: Cong tally at 78 after Independent candidate allies with party

Bhupendrasinh Khant, who was with the Congress before the polls, had contested as an Independent after the party offered the seat to its ally Bharatiya Tribal Party as part of a seat-sharing agreement. (Photo: PTI)

LIVE | RK Nagar bypoll: Dhinakaran sails towards comfortable victory

Dhinakaran polled 5,339 votes as against AIADMK's E Madhusudhanan (2,738). N Maruthuganesh of DMK polled 1,181 votes. (Photo: PTI)

Andhra Pradesh ACB colours corrupt babus

The ACB's new strategy is to group government officers into red for most corrupt, yellow for corrupt and green for honest.

V Hanumantha Rao: Find Hindu, Sikh pilgrimages

He held a dinner meeting for Christians ahead of Christmas where he promised them a Jerusalem yatra with subsidy from the government, Mr Hanumanha Rao said.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham