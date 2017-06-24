Ram Nath Kovind wrong choice for President post, says Asaduddin Owaisi

Hyderabad: AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday criticised the NDA for choosing Ram Nath Kovind as its Presidential candidate.

Addressing the Youm-ul-Quran gathering at the Macca Masjid after Jumma-tul-Vida prayers, Mr Owaisi reminded that in 2010, Mr Kovind had said that Islam and Christians are alien to the nation.

“How can such a person be the President of the country?” the MP asked.

He also demanded the Prime Minister rein in gau rakshaks who he said were terrorising innocents restrain them.

“You are the Prime Minister of a country and if you give a call, everything will stop. Uou take to twitter to condemn violent incidents across the globe but do not find it necessary to condole the death of Akhlaq (who was lynched on charge of cow slaughter in Bihar) and Zafar Khan of Rajasthan in name of Swaach Bharath,” the MP said.

He demanded the Union government earmark a corpus of Rs 1 lakh-crore for cow protection and allocate Rs 5,000 crore to each state for the purpose.