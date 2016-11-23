Nation, Politics

Take note Mr PM, even your Cabinet minister can’t get cash through!

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | GURURAJ A PANIYADI
Published Nov 23, 2016, 6:40 am IST
Updated Nov 23, 2016, 6:40 am IST
I can understand the plight of the common man when hospitals do not accept old notes. I will take this up with the government, says Gowda.
D V Sadananda Gowda (Photo: PTI/File)
 D V Sadananda Gowda (Photo: PTI/File)

Mangaluru: The impact of demonetization of high value currency notes was felt by Union minister D.V. Sadananda Gowda and his kin as a private hospital in this coastal city refused to accept notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 when they tried to make part payment of bills for treatment of his brother, Bhaskar Gowda, who passed away on Tuesday.

Mr Sadananda Gowda, who arrived at the hospital following the death of his brother, questioned the staff as to why they declined to accept these notes and even asked them to reply in writing.

Subsequently, the bills were settled through a cheque. “I can understand the plight of the common man when hospitals do not accept old notes. I will take this up with the government. Hospitals are supposed to accept old notes till November 24,” he remarked.

Representatives of the hospital, however, cited instructions from the Union government that only government hospitals could accept currency notes of high denominations till November 24. This aspect was explained in a letter handed over to Mr Sadananda Gowda.

Mr Bhaskar Gowda, who was admitted to the private hospital as he was suffering from health problems, did not respond to treatment, and passed away Tuesday morning.

Tags: d.v. sadananda gowda, demonetization
Location: India, Karnataka, Mangaluru

