Rajinikanth to float own party to enter politics?

Chennai: Tamil Nadu superstar Rajinikanth has decided to float his own political party marking his entry to politics, reports said on Friday.

The party, whose name is yet to be announced, will reportedly be in alliance with National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Republic reported.

Often known for favouring Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rajinikanth was one among three people who the PM had called upon during his last visit to Tamil Nadu.

On Thursday, Rajinikanth had hinted that he may take a plunge in politics. He also said, the prospects of his actions are still under discussion and he will announce once it is finalised.

"I have not denied it. We are discussing and yet to take a decision. Once I take a decision I will inform you," the actor told reporters at the airport in Mumbai, in response to a question regarding his meeting with political leaders.

Previously, in May, the actor had urged his fans to "prepare for war" possibly implying that he may join politics.

He had said, "When a war comes, they will come to the rescue of their motherland. I have a profession, work, duty and so do you. Go to your places, do your duty, take care of your vocation. Let us face the war when it comes."

He had also said that even though he had no particular intention of getting into politics, he would consider taking the path if that was "God's will". He claimed if he did enter politics, he would be truthful and not host people who want to make money.

Last week, Rajinikanth had met a delegation of 16 farmers, led by P Ayyakannu and supported their request to interlink rivers.

The 66-year-old actor told them that their request would be forwarded to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and had pledged Rs 1 crore for the same.

Rajinikanth was talking to reporters before he left for Mumbai to resume the shooting of upcoming movie Kaala.