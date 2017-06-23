Nation, Politics

Day after backing Kovind, OPS, EPS head to Delhi; to meet Modi

PTI
Published Jun 23, 2017, 10:27 am IST
Updated Jun 23, 2017, 10:27 am IST
Both camps had extended their support to the NDA presidential candidate Ram Nath Kovind.
AIADMK (Puratchi Thalaivi Amma) chief O Panneerselvam and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palanisamy (Photo: File)
 AIADMK (Puratchi Thalaivi Amma) chief O Panneerselvam and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palanisamy (Photo: File)

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edapadi K Palanisamy left on Thusday to New Delhi, where he is likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Palanisamy's visit comes a day after he extended the AIADMK (Amma) faction's support to the NDA presidential nominee Ram Nath Kovind.

Meanwhile rebel AIADMK leader and former chief minister O Panneerselvam is also scheduled to fly to Delhi later tonight.

He is also likely to meet Modi and BJP National President Amit Shah, sources in his camp said.

The Panneerselvam camp has also extended support to the NDA presidential nominee.

Tags: edapadi k palanisamy, narendra modi, ram nath kovind, amit shah
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

 




