Day after backing Kovind, OPS, EPS head to Delhi; to meet Modi

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edapadi K Palanisamy left on Thusday to New Delhi, where he is likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Palanisamy's visit comes a day after he extended the AIADMK (Amma) faction's support to the NDA presidential nominee Ram Nath Kovind.

Meanwhile rebel AIADMK leader and former chief minister O Panneerselvam is also scheduled to fly to Delhi later tonight.

He is also likely to meet Modi and BJP National President Amit Shah, sources in his camp said.

The Panneerselvam camp has also extended support to the NDA presidential nominee.