Amit slams TRS, says BJP will win polls in Telangana

BJP national president Amit Shah having lunch during his door-to-door campaign in a Dalit colony at Theratpally in Nalgonda district on Monday. (Photo: P. Surendra)

Theratpally, (Nalgonda): Exuding confidence that the BJP will form the government in Telangana state, party national president Amit Shah on Monday slammed the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti government for “failing” to take Centrally-financed schemes to the people, especially the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan toilet scheme.

He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country is on the path of vikas (growth) and appealed to people to join Mr Modi’s vikas yatra and make TS the number one state in the country.

At a booth-level meet on the first day of his three-day tour of Nalgonda district, he unfurled his party’s flag at the statue of Gundagoni Mysaiah Goud, the BJP state secretary who was killed by Naxals. The intention of his visit, he declared, was to strengthen the party from the booth level upwards and woo all sections of people, especially the dalits, BCs, women and youth.

He was accorded a tumultuous welcome by BJP cadre and the entire village was decked up giving it a festive look.

Reach out like tsunami, workers told

He claimed that the BJP was the world’s largest party with 11 crore membership and there were BJP governments in power in 13 states. He said that through the Deendayal Upadhyaya Karya Vistaran Yojana, the party will spread to areas where it is not strong.

He told party workers to spread across the length and breadth of the state like a “tsunami”.

“The way the BJP is fighting in Telangana in the last two years, I am confident in the coming days that the BJP will form the government. Friends, under the leadership of Narendrabhai, the Central government has introduced several schemes for the poor, dalits, adivasis, youth, women, farmers and other sections of people,” the BJP national president declared.

“I interacted with some poor households in the village. I found that the Central government’s Swachh Bharat Abhiyan toilet scheme did not reach the people. As many as 4.5 crore toilets have been constructed for the poor in the country, but in Theratpally no such toilets were found,” he said. “This shows that the state government is not implementing Central schemes and taking them to people,” he said.

Amit Shah’s speech in Hindi was translated into Telugu by Telangana BJP president K. Laxman. Senior party leaders P. Muralidhar Rao, Saudan Singh Yadav and others were present.

“For all workers of the BJP in Telangana, this village is no less than a holy place. This is the place our leader Mysaiah Goud became a martyr and his statue was unveiled today in the village square. Friends, I have a three-day tour of Telangana as part of Deendayal Upadhyaya Karya Vistaran Yojana,” he said. He said party workers should go to every household and make it a BJP bastion.