Nation, Politics

Keep rule of law, Yogi tells UP cops in surprise visit; 100 cops suspended in 5 days

PTI
Published Mar 23, 2017, 3:32 pm IST
Updated Mar 23, 2017, 3:51 pm IST
Adityanath, who has kept the Home portfolio with himself, took a round this morning, catching policemen and officials by surprise.
UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during a surprise visit at the Hazratganj police station in Lucknow on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)
 UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during a surprise visit at the Hazratganj police station in Lucknow on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday paid a surprise visit to the Hazratganj Police Station in Lucknow to check general preparedness and said the rule of law will be established in the state.

Yogi, who has kept the Home portfolio with himself, took a round of the premises this morning, catching policemen and officials by surprise.

"I have come here to inspect as to how the rule of law is enforced in the state and gauge the morale of the police, and see what effective action can be taken in this regard," the chief minister told news persons.

"The rule of law will be established in the state and government will not hesitate in taking whatever steps are required for peoples' welfare," he said.

Yogi also enquired about the working of the police force from the officials present there and inspected the crime branch and cyber cell of the state police.

Cautioning that this was not his last inspection but only a beginning, he exuded confidence that an improvement will be seen at all levels.

Seeking to send a strong message that laxity in enforcing law and order will not be tolerated, Uttar Pradesh police has suspended over 100 policemen since the new government led by Yogi Adityanath assumed office.

Most of these suspensions were in Ghaziabad, Meerut and Noida. In Lucknow, seven inspectors have been suspended.

The crackdown followed directives issued by DGP Javeed Ahmed a few days back to identify the "black sheep" among the policemen.

PRO UP Police, Rahul Srivastava, said, "More than 100 policemen, mostly constables, have been suspended as per the directives of the DGP to identify the black sheep and take exemplary action against them."

The directive was issued to all the Superintendents of Police through video conferencing by the state police chief and Principal Secretary (Home) Debashish Panda hours after Yogi Adityanath assumed office.

Without mincing words, the Chief Minister had also yesterday directed officials to maintain punctuality and hygiene.

During his visit to the annexe building, where the CM's office is located, he was annoyed to see stains of paan and paan masala all over and directed the staff not to chew tobacco or consume masala while on duty.

Tags: yogi adityanath, up elections, up police
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

Entertainment Gallery

Several Bollywood stars were snapped at a screening of Anushka Sharma's 'Phillauri' held in Mumbai late Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Anushka Sharma hosts a screening of Phillauri for B-Town
Several Bollywood stars arrived for a prayer meet held in memory of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's late father Krishnaraj Rai who passed away recently in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars attend prayer meet for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's father
Several Bollywood stars were snapped by shutterbugs at various locations on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aamir, Deepika, Ranbir, Sonam, Kangana, others are a treat to the eyes
Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Anupam Kher and Manoj Bajpayee promoted their film 'Naam Shabana' in Delhi on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay, Taapsee, Manoj, Anupam promote Naam Shabana in Delhi
Several Bollywood stars were present at day four of the Amazon Fashion Week on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars come out in their stylish best for fashion show
Several Bollywood stars were spotted arriving for the last rites of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's father Krishnaraj Rai held in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars pay last respects to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's father
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Neem beer from tree in Delhi University has people in high spirits

It's also worshipped by singles on Valentine's Day (Photo: Facebook/YouTube)
 

US: Shelter dog saves 3-year-old girl left naked and alone in freezing weather

The Delta Animal Shelter shared a letter on Facebook from the family of Peanut, an abused dog that arrived at the shelter nearly a year ago. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Cheteshwar Pujara defends Virat Kohli ahead of Dharamsala Test cricket match

I think the focus has shifted somewhere else which should not have happened, said Cheteshwar Pujara while supporting Team India skipper Virat Kohli. (Photo: AP)
 

India vs Australia 4th Test: Steve O'Keefe may be dropped, Jackson Bird in contention

Australia's Pune Test hero Steve O'Keefe in all likelihood will be dropped from the playing XI at expense of pacer Jackson Bird for the Dharamsala Test against India. (Photo: AP)
 

India vs Australia: Dharamsala pitch will offer good bounce: Curator Sunil Chauhan

Sunil Chauhan said that every season they have changed the top soil in order to keep the binding of the Dharamsala pitch intact. (Photo: BCCI Twitter)
 

Debauched Kapil Sharma threw a shoe at Sunil Grover for eating without him

Well, this episode is getting murkier by the minute.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Madhusudhanan only qualified candidate to carry forward Amma's legacy: Pandiarajan

K. Pandiarajan. (File photo)

What next for Modi after BJP's spectacular show in UP?

Prime MInister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)

Start building jails for your leaders: Roopa Ganguly to Mamata

Rajya Sabha MP and Mahila Morcha President Roopa Ganguly. (Photo: PTI)

Muslim women supported BJP in UP over triple talaq issue: Kailash Vijayvargiya

Senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya. (Photo: PTI)

After 50 yrs in Cong, former K’taka CM SM Krishna joins BJP; praises Modi

BJP President Amit Shah greets former Karnataka chief minister SM Krishna who joined Bharatiya Janata Party in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham