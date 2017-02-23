Nation, Politics

‘Donkeys loyal, inspire me to work hard’: Modi takes a dig at Akhilesh

PTI
Published Feb 23, 2017, 4:45 pm IST
Updated Feb 23, 2017, 5:20 pm IST
Akhilesh’s remarks reflected his casteist mentality and the feeling of hatred don’t suit him, says the Prime Minister.
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing an election rally in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich. (Photo: ANI Twitter)

Bahraich: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said he was amused that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav was "afraid" of the donkeys of Gujarat but he on his part takes inspiration from the "loyal" and "hard working" animal.

On Monday, Akhilesh at a rally had said that new ads promoting tourism for the PM's home state of Gujarat hype the wild ass "as an exception creature.” “Be wary of the exaggerated ability of this donkey.”

His comments were on a tourism advertisement for Gujarat featuring Amitabh Bachchan which promoted wild ass.

Responding to the donkey remarks, Modi said the criticism of donkeys by Akhilesh only reflected his "casteist mentality" and "the feeling of hatred does not suit him".

"In elections, opponents criticise each other... Akhileshji I can understand if you attack Modi and BJP but I am amused that you have attacked donkeys...are you afraid of donkeys, that too these are thousands of kilometres away?" Modi said.

Addressing BJP's Vijay Shanknaad rally here, PM said, "The people of this country are my master, I take inspiration from the donkey because I work for people day and night...donkeys are loyal to their master," said.

"I am amused that your casteist mentality is also having a reflection on animals too...you found donkeys so bad...it is natural as your government is so efficient that the entire government goes about looking for buffaloes when they go missing," he said.

His reference was to the buffaloes of SP minister Azam Khan which had gone missing in Rampur and police tracked them down.

"This is the pehchaan (identity) of your government but you are not aware that donkeys too give us inspiration if heart and mind is clear...we can also take that inspiration, it is loyal to the master and works as much as the master asks for and is very economical," he said.

"It works even if it is ill, hungry or tired and completes the work...Akhileshji these 125 crore countrymen are my masters...I do all the work they ask me to do as I take inspiration from donkeys and take it with full pride," Modi said.

Elaborating, he said, "Donkeys do not discriminate while carrying anything on its back...whether it is a bag of sugar or bag of lime...(those who discriminate) are the ones who are neck deep in corruption."

"Akhilkesji, you might hate the donkeys of Gujarat but it was that very state which gave birth to Dayanand Saraswati, Mahatma Gandhi...and Lord Krishan chose to stay," he said.

"This feeling of hatred does not suit you," he told Akhilesh, adding his alliance partner Congress, which led the erstwhile UPA government, had even released a stamp on Gujarat's donkeys.

"Jinko aapne gale lagaya hai...unko bhi samajhne ka prayas kartey jab unki sarkar thi...2013 mein inhi gadho ka postal stamp nikala tha," he said, adding it must have been clear to him by now as to how talented and important donkeys are.

Continuing his tirade against the "opportunistic alliance" between the SP and Congress, the Prime Minister referred to a recent interview of Akhilesh Yadav in which he said that he entered into it because of a family tiff.

"They have no concern for the future of state...he said that he entered into an alliance with an open heart...recently he said all the elderly family members had come together to defeat him and he thought he will be saved if SP had an alliance with Congress," Modi said.

"Akhileshji, this is not showing big heart but compulsion ...you have accepted it...will they be able to save you?...two days ago Odisha results proved Congress saaf, in Maharashtra Congress nazar nahi aa rahi hai," Modi said.

"They will sink but will take you along...people of UP never accept opportunistic alliance...those who took out yatra saying '27 saal UP behaal' and those who were behind it have come together. What can be the fate of UP?" Modi asked.

Tags: uttar pradesh assembly elections, narendra modi, akhilesh yadav
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Bahraich

