Tamil Nadu CM likely to extend support to Ram Nath Kovind personally

Chennai: AIADMK on Wednesday, extended its support to NDA's Presidential candidate Ram Nath Kovind.

Mr Palanisami is likely to travel to New Delhi on Thursday night to personally express AIADMK's support to Mr Kovind.

The CM will be attending the event of Mr Kovind filing his nomination on Friday morning. Rival faction chief O. Panneerselvam, which has 11 legislators and 12 MPs, will take a decision on Thursday but from all indications it is sure to support BJP’s candidate. The EPS group enjoys the support of 123 MLAs (including Speaker) and 37 MPs.

Deccan Chronicle had on June 17 reported that the AIADMK has pledged its support for the candidate to be chosen by the ruling BJP for the July 17 Presidential Polls. Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker Thambidurai had met Union minister Venkaiah Naidu and pledged support.

