Enhance quota for backward classes in Telangana, says V Hanumantha Rao

Hyderabad: Senior Congress leader V. Hanumantha Rao on Tuesday requested Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to extend reservations to Backward Classes based on their population in the state, on the lines of proposed quota to Muslims.

In a letter to Mr Chandrasekhar Rao, Mr Hanumantha Rao pointed out that it was found in the comprehensive household survey conducted by the state government in 2014 that BCs constitute 56 per cent of the population.

This, he wrote, justified an increase in their reservation quota. The former MP also requested the Chief Minister to remove the “creamy layer” concept for extending sops to BCs and also introduce a special development plan and funds for BCs on the lines of SCs and STs.