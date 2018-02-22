search on deccanchronicle.com
A neta is born as Kamal Haasan flags off 'Makkal Needhi Maiam' finally

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | T.N. RAGHU
Published Feb 22, 2018, 2:51 am IST
Updated Feb 22, 2018, 3:29 am IST
He touched upon various subjects including Cauvery dispute, unemployment, education and corruption.
Kamal Haasan during the launch of his political party on Wednesday.
 Kamal Haasan during the launch of his political party on Wednesday.

Madurai: Actor Kamal Haasan officially became a neta after he launched his party, Makkal Needhi Maiam (People Justice Centre), and its flag in front of thousands of his delirious fans here on Wednesday. It was appropriate that he took his baby steps in politics in the cradle of classical Tamil, Madurai. Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal, was present on the occasion.

The actor sought to unite all six South Indian states through his six inter-locked hands, in red and white on the flag with a white background. Six stars at the centre symbolise people, he explained. 

 

Kamal said he would maintain equidistance from the Left and the Right. “I would always be with people. That’s why Maiam (centre) figures on our flag,” he said. The three-time national award winner never attacked anyone by name.

He touched upon various subjects including Cauvery dispute, unemployment, education and corruption. 

“Please join me to root out corruption. I can't do it alone," he said, adding that his party had already been registered with the Election Commission.

Tags: kamal haasan, arvind kejriwal, makkal needhi maiam
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Madurai


