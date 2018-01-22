search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

Ahead of Assembly polls, Rahul Gandhi to visit Karnataka in February

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | N B HOMBAL
Published Jan 22, 2018, 1:12 am IST
Updated Jan 22, 2018, 1:29 am IST
During his road shows, Rahul Gandhi wants to interact rather than focus too much on delivering speeches.
Rahul Gandhi
 Rahul Gandhi

Bengaluru: AICC president Rahul Gandhi will tour the state in February and visit the state again for the assembly election campaign. 

During his visit now, he is likely to spend no less than two to three days in each of the four revenue divisions to interact with different sections of society like Dalits, liberals, entrepreneurs etc. Based on the inputs he will fine-tune his campaign speeches and poll strategies. 

 

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, a senior functionary in the party disclosed that Mr Gandhi's tour in the state will be clearly divided into three sections - first the party will hold a massive rally, second he is more focused on doing more road shows and lastly, he will interact with different sections of society during his pre-election tour. 

"Going by his recent interaction with party leaders in New Delhi last week, he showed more interest in organising road shows and getting involved in public interaction with different sections of society. Based on his inputs, the party is working on a strategy to plan his tour and use him as much as possible to its advantage," the source explained.

The source further added that the main idea behind doing road shows or involving the Congress president in public interaction was to get first hand information before he kicks off his election campaign in the state. "He plans to interact with youngsters, farmers, Dalits-OBCs and various caste groups, women, intellectuals and entrepreneurs too. During his road shows, he wants to interact rather than focus too much on delivering speeches. He firmly stated that he was not so interested in attending public rallies,  rather he was interested in road shows. His aim is not to send any message across but to gather more information about the state," the source contended.

The source added that Mr Gandhi is likely to spend three days each in all four revenue divisions and most of his interaction will be done through his research team and local leaders who might just pitch in if his research team requires any support. 

"His research team has already fanned out across the state and has started meeting various groups secretly in order to get first hand information about the ruling party. His first three- day tour which will be kicked off on February 10, will be the first of four tours planned in the state," the source said.

Tags: rahul gandhi, dalits
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Related Stories

Rahul Gandhi to Siddaramaiah: How will you get urban votes?
CM, Rahul Gandhi provoking Goa Cong to call bandh: B S Yeddyurappa


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Smartphones may help search for rare cosmic rays

Cosmic rays emanate from supernovae and black holes, and, upon interacting with air particles, form cascades of secondary particles with lower energy.
 

Pad Man vs Aiyaary: Manoj trolled for retweeting ‘dig’ at Akshay; Sidharth irritated?

Akshay Kumar's 'Padman' was set to release on 13th April, before taking 'Aiyaary' dates twice.
 

IPL 2018 players’ auction: Here’s the list of all 578 cricketers and their base price

While there will be a stiff competition amongst the teams to win the coveted trophy as the tournament begins in April, the teams will first have a tug of war as the big IPL players' auction takes place in Bengaluru on January 27 and 28.(Photo: AFP / BCCI / PTI)
 

Now keep your location as the wallpaper on your Google Pixel

Skyline also includes parallax scrolling and the theme colour changes based on the colour of the image. However, this is only supported in Android 8.1 Oreo only.
 

Stem cells will help enlarge penis, breast size: Researchers

Stem cells, or unspecialised cells that can produce tissue, are currently used to help patients with damage to their bodies. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Prabhas to get married this year, says his uncle Krishnam Raju

Prabhas his uncle Krishnam Raju.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

State of play: Knock, knock, knockin’ on heaven’s door

It’s happening! The revolving door is here. And post the February vote-on-account budget, when the trio of parties sit down and decide on tickets, will be when all doors will slam shut.

Governor praises K Chandrasekhar Rao on Kaleshwaram project

E.S.L Narasimhan said on Saturday that Telangana state Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao should now on be called as ‘Kaleshwaram Chandrasekhar Rao’ for turning the dream of constructing the gigantic irrigation project into reality.

K T Rama Rao asks Smriti to help out Sircilla weavers

Mr Rao said that there had been a substantial improvement in the powerloom sector provided in Erode (Tamil Nadu) and Bhiwandi (Maharashtra) after the cluster was set-up.

Telanagana PCC president Uttam Kumar Reddy picks nominees for Assembly elections

Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy may not get Munugode, which goes to Palvai Sravanthi Reddy.

Kin welcome Kamal Haasan's journey from APJ Abdul Kalam's home

Kamal Haasan’s foray into formal politics with the launch of a new political party.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham