Ahead of Assembly polls, Rahul Gandhi to visit Karnataka in February

Bengaluru: AICC president Rahul Gandhi will tour the state in February and visit the state again for the assembly election campaign.

During his visit now, he is likely to spend no less than two to three days in each of the four revenue divisions to interact with different sections of society like Dalits, liberals, entrepreneurs etc. Based on the inputs he will fine-tune his campaign speeches and poll strategies.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, a senior functionary in the party disclosed that Mr Gandhi's tour in the state will be clearly divided into three sections - first the party will hold a massive rally, second he is more focused on doing more road shows and lastly, he will interact with different sections of society during his pre-election tour.

"Going by his recent interaction with party leaders in New Delhi last week, he showed more interest in organising road shows and getting involved in public interaction with different sections of society. Based on his inputs, the party is working on a strategy to plan his tour and use him as much as possible to its advantage," the source explained.

The source further added that the main idea behind doing road shows or involving the Congress president in public interaction was to get first hand information before he kicks off his election campaign in the state. "He plans to interact with youngsters, farmers, Dalits-OBCs and various caste groups, women, intellectuals and entrepreneurs too. During his road shows, he wants to interact rather than focus too much on delivering speeches. He firmly stated that he was not so interested in attending public rallies, rather he was interested in road shows. His aim is not to send any message across but to gather more information about the state," the source contended.

The source added that Mr Gandhi is likely to spend three days each in all four revenue divisions and most of his interaction will be done through his research team and local leaders who might just pitch in if his research team requires any support.

"His research team has already fanned out across the state and has started meeting various groups secretly in order to get first hand information about the ruling party. His first three- day tour which will be kicked off on February 10, will be the first of four tours planned in the state," the source said.