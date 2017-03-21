Nation, Politics

Yogi Adityanath is right choice for UP, says G Kishan Reddy

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 21, 2017, 3:58 am IST
Hyderabad: BJP Floor leader G. Kishan Reddy on Monday lashed out at CPM leaders for criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other BJP leaders.

He lambasted Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao for “suppressing” details of Central aid for sheep purchase and other schemes.

Referring to CPM leaders’ criticism of BJP and the PM at a public meeting organised by CPM leader Tammineni Veerabhadram on completion of his state-wide padayatra, Mr Reddy said that the Left leaders have no right to criticise the NDA.

“People won’t get carried away by the comments of Kerala Chief Minister. The newly-appointed Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister is a good leader and has won the hearts of the people. He will ensure rapid development of UP,” Mr Reddy said.

He also threatened to move a privilege notice in the Assembly against the CM for “misleading” people on the assistance provided by the Centre for purchase of sheep and other programmes.

