Andhra Pradesh: Jagan Mohan Reddy loses MLC poll on home turf

Hyderabad: The ruling Telugu Desam party has conquered Kadapa winning the Member of Legislature Council seat under the local authorities’ quota and has proven that the district is no longer YSR’s family bastion.

In a major setback to Andhra Pradesh Opposition leader Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, his party has not only lost three MLC seats under the MLA quota in AP, but has suffered a humiliating defeat on his home turf where TD candidate BTech Ravi won against YSR’s brother Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy.

TD candidates Shilpa Chakrapani Reddy and Vakati Narayana Reddy won from Kurnool and Nellore respectively, making it a clean sweep for the TD. With these wins, the TD now has a total of 14 MLCs, including all nine under the local authorities category, and five under the MLA category, whereas the main Opposition party, the YSR Congress, has managed to get only two MLC seats under the MLA quota.

Counting of ballots for the five MLC seats under the Teachers’ constituency and Graduates’ constituency is still on and the results are likely to be announced after midnight.