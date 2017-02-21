UP polls: Akhilesh Yadav is disturbed and afraid, says Venkaiah Naidu

New Delhi: Union information and broadcasting minister M. Venkaiah Naidu on Monday attacked Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav for his alleged remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He also castigated Akhilesh for his “gadha” remark against Gujarat BJP leaders and said that the UP CM is disturbed and hence is making such derogatory statements.

Mr Naidu alleged that the new Samajwadi Party chief had done noting to improve the condition of ‘bimaru’ UP and had in fact turned over the cycle (SP’s electoral symbol) to the Congress.

“In fact, it is due to the fear of losing that the UP CM is attacking the PM and the BJP chief,” he said.

Also targeting the SP over its alliance with the Congress, Mr Naidu stated that the sole reason that this tie up happened as they are not confident of winning.

On the repeated jibe that Mr Modi was an outsider for Uttar Pradesh, Mr Naidu said, “Gujarat is in India not in Italy as far as I know”.

Mr Naidu alleged that the SP has not done anything to help common people. “The state lives under a constant fear and a situation of lawlessness and goondaraaj prevails,” he added.

“By winning his Pariwar war Mr Akhilesh seems to believe that he has already won the Assembly polls,” he said. “The fate of the Samajwadi Party and the entire opposition will be sealed on the evening of March 8 and the BJP is set to emerge victorious,” he said.

The I&B minister also did not find anything wrong with the PM’s comments at an election rally on Sunday in which he had said, “Agar Ramzan mein bijli aati hai, to Diwali me bhi aani chahiye, bhedbhav nahi hona chahiye (If there is electricity during Ramzan, it must also be available during Diwali, there should be no discrimination)”. “Is demanding power for all without any discrimination wrong,” Naidu asked.