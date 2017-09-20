TN CM Edappadi K Palaniswamy holds brainstorming session with ministers

Chennai: A day after Assembly Speaker P. Dhanapal disqualified 18 rebel AIADMK MLAs, chief minister Edappadi K. Palaniswamy on Tuesday went into a huddle with senior ministers to ascertain the political scenario and to discuss constitutional issues likely to be raised by the opposition DMK as well as TTV supporters before the Madras High Court.

The Deputy CM, O.Panneerselvam, state ministers P. Thangamani, CV Shanmugham, SP Velumani, KA Sengottaiyan, Dindigul C Srinivasan and D. Jayakumar attended the meeting at the residence of chief minister, which lasted for more than an hour.

According to sources, the chief minister discussed the legal and constitutional provisions relating to the disqualification of 18 legislators, and about how to approach the Assembly if the Speaker orders a floor test.

Another topic that came up was the possible extension of the parole granted to the Rajiv Gandhi assassination life convict AG Perarivalan.

The State’s acting Governor CH Vidyasagar Rao arrived here on Tuesday afternoon from New Delhi after meeting the home minister Rajnath Singh and briefing him on the political events in the State. Rao had also met the President Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Monday.