TRS MLA, MP bid for truce ends in a full-blown battle

The hostility between TRS MP Jithender Reddy and MLA V. Srinivas Goud came to the fore while they were addressing the media persons.
It all started when Mr Reddy referred to a regional TV news channel report indicating political differences between the two and condemned the report stating that they both were working for strengthening the TRS.
Hyderabad: The simmering differences between TRS leaders in Mahbubnagar district came out into the open during the party’s membership drive on Sunday.

It all started when Mr Reddy referred to a regional TV news channel report indicating political differences between the two and condemned the report stating that they both were working for strengthening the TRS.

Mr Goud too condemned the report about the differences between him and the MP, but he claimed that a Cabinet minister had told him that the MP preempted his chances of getting the ministerial post, triggering a war of words between them.

Mr Reddy dared Mr Goud to prove his allegation and declared that he will quit politics, if the charge was proved correct. Mr Reddy said he had insisted on giving three ministerial posts for Mahbubnagar district, but Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao had ruled out having three ministers from any district.

Explaining further, Mr Reddy said the Chief Mini-ster had opted for Jupally Krishna Rao as he had quit his Cabinet post in the Congress government to join the TRS, besides C. Laxma Reddy, who was working with the TRS since its inception.

“This is the reason for Mr Goud not getting the minister post. Neither did I make any attempts to deny the minister post for him nor did I bring pressure on the CM for the same. I demand Mr Goud to disclose the name of minister, who blamed me for scuttling his chances of becoming a minister,” Mr Reddy said. With both of them quarreling at the press meet, other party leaders intervened and pacified them.

