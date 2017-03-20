Nation, Politics

AP ranks first in both corruption and development: Chandrababu Naidu

PTI
Published Mar 20, 2017, 7:53 pm IST
Updated Mar 20, 2017, 7:55 pm IST
Jaganmohan Reddy lashed out in his speech over ‘factually incorrect’ claims made by Naidu on welfare expenditure and other issues.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu (Photo: PTI/File)
Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh tops the country in corruption as well as development, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said in the Legislative Assembly here today.

Responding to a report of NCAER quoted by Leader of Opposition Y S Jaganmohan Reddy, the Chief Minister said: "In the entire country, AP ranks number one in corruption, and also in development."

The Chief Minister's revelation came during his reply on the motion of thanks on Governor's address, after Jaganmohan Reddy lashed out in his speech over "factually incorrect" claims made by Naidu on welfare expenditure and other issues.

He also quoted a report of the National Council for Applied Economic Research (NCAER) which places AP at the top in corruption. "We would have been happy if the Chief Minister had spoken the truth," the YSR Congress leader said.

A din ensued in the House when Jagan's mike was switched off abruptly. YSR Congress members rushed near the Speaker's podium and demanded that their leader be allowed to speak.

At this point, the Chief Minister threatened to move a breach of privilege motion against the opposition leader and used some strong words to describe the protesting YSRC MLAs.

Then, an emotional Naidu spoke about what his government was doing for the welfare of various sections and the steps initiated for the development.

"In the entire country, AP ranks number one in corruption and also in development," Chandrababu said, adding that the opposition could not thwart the state's progress.

His government was using technology effectively to check corruption in welfare schemes, the CM said.

"We are using biometrics and Aadhar because of which only the real eligible people are able to avail of benefits. During the Congress regime, even demons used to draw welfare pensions," he said.

After the Chief Minister finished his reply, the House was adjourned for the day.

Tags: corruption, development, chandrababu naidu
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Amaravati

