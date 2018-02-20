search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

Congress, BJP compete to secure Maratha votebank

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 20, 2018, 1:55 am IST
Updated Feb 20, 2018, 1:55 am IST
A grand event was also organised for the first time in New Delhi to mark the occasion.
Kovind said Shivaji Maharaj’s lessons on ‘social democracy’ were relevant even today and he is famous not just for his exemplary valour and judiciousness but also for his generosity. (Photo: PTI)
 Kovind said Shivaji Maharaj’s lessons on ‘social democracy’ were relevant even today and he is famous not just for his exemplary valour and judiciousness but also for his generosity. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Politics over Hindutva icon and legendary Maratha ruler Chhatrapati Shivjai Maharaj picked up steam in the nation’s capital with BJP and Congress heavyweights paying tribute to India’s “greatest warrior” on his birth anniversary on Monday.

President Ram Nath Kovind, vice-president M. Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress president Rahul Gandhi paid tribute to the great Maratha warrior. A grand event was also organised for the first time in New Delhi to mark the occasion. This was seen as an effort by the ruling BJP to send a signal to its core votebank and also to woo the powerful Marathas, who are now demanding reservations in Maharashtra, a state now under BJP-Shiv Sena rule.

 

Mr Kovind, who participated in the event organised by the descendant of the Maratha king and BJP Rajya Sabha MP Sambhaji Raje Chhatrapati, described Shivaji as a “system builder”.

Tags: maratha, president of ram nath kovind, m. venkaiah naidu, chhatrapati shivjai maharaj
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Vizag – Beat the Budget with Air Asia

Air Asia us offering #BeatTheBudget fares to soar into new skies on new flight routes, one can now travel to Kuala Lumpur from Visakhapatnam at a fare of INR 1,999 only.
 

Robots may soon clean up manholes in Kerala

Initially, the services of the robot, christened 'Bandicoot' will be utilised in Thiruvananthapuram, which has over 5,000 manholes.
 

Sylvester Stallone dead? Actor falls prey to death hoax, again

The return of the hoax appears to have been sparked by him sharing a fan poster for Creed II – the next instalment in the Rocky film series.
 

Airtel offering Rs 2,000 cashback for Nokia buyers

Airtel to offer Rs 2,000 cashback for Nokia 2 and Nokia 3 buyers.
 

Sitting can give you 9 types of cancers: Study

While it is important to be more physically active it is more important to sit less. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Watch: Dog who lost five puppies adopts baby Capuchin monkey

The pair has been inseparable since residents of the Olaya Herrera neighbourhood introduced the two. (Photo: Youtube Screengrab)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Tripura assembly polls: 76 per cent voter turnout, no untoward incident reported

In the last Assembly elections, the voter turnout was recorded at 91.82 per cent, while in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, it was 84.32 per cent. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Rahul Gandhi to visit maths, dargahs in second leg of election tour in Karnataka

A 20-km roadshow from Dharwad to Hubballi and a mammoth rally at the Nehru stadium here on February 26 are the other highlights of his trip.

Opposition to ticket for K S Eshwarappa?

BJP state president B.S. Yeddyurappa and Udupi MP Shobha Karandlaje at an event in the city on Thursday

Anand: I decided not to go with people who light fire, but with those who put it out

B.S. Anand Singh ex-BJP MLA

DKS, Dr G Parameshwar, Kharge too toiling for Congress, says Rahul Gandhi

Congress President Rahul Gandhi in conversation with CM Siddaramaiah at Sindhanur in Raichur district on Sunday. (Photo:KPN)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham