Nation, Politics

Nagaland CM Zeliang quits, successor to be chosen today

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MANOJ ANAND
Published Feb 20, 2017, 1:18 am IST
Updated Feb 20, 2017, 1:34 am IST
Nagaland has been in turmoil since January after the Zeliang government decided to hold local body polls in 12 towns.
Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang
Guwahati: Nagaland chief minister T.R. Zeliang announced on Sunday that he had decided to step down from office on Monday. In a signed statement, Mr Zeliang said he had decided to step down and an emergency meeting of the Nagaland People’s Front Legislature Party was convened on Monday to select a consensus leader.

Saying he would tender his resignation at the MLAs’ meeting, Mr Zeliang said that at the same meeting at around 11 am at the state banquet hall, the NPF Legislature Party would elect its new leader.

Signalling that the transition of power may not be very smooth, sources in the ruling Nagaland People’s Front said Mr Zeliang was still lobbying for his party president Shürhozelie Liezietsu as his successor.

Nagaland has been in turmoil since January after the Zeliang government decided to hold local body polls in 12 towns across the state while giving 33 per cent reservations to women as mandated by the law. Tribal groups which oppose the implementation of a Central law granting 33 per cent reservation for women in local body polls, intensified their agitation.

Tags: cm t.r. zeliang
Location: India, Nagaland

