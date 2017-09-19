Edappadi Palaniswamy asserts none can topple his government

Salem: Chief Minister K. Palaniswami on Monday asserted that his government could not be toppled, though some forces harbored such hopes. “Some think the government can be toppled. That is never possible as workers and supporters have put in their hard work for its formation,” he said in a veiled attack on sidelined party leader TTV Dhinkaran who is seeking his ouster.

Chief Minister K. Palaniswami on Monday asserted that his government could not be toppled, though some forces harbored such hopes. “Some think the government can be toppled. That is never possible as workers and supporters have put in their hard work for its formation,” he said in a veiled attack on sidelined party leader TTV Dhinkaran who is seeking his ouster. Those who believe AIADMK could be broken, such a thought will remain a 'day dream', the chief minister said at a function in his native district here. His comments came on a day when 18 AIADMK MLAs loyal to Dhinakaran were disqualified in the midst of the escalating tussle for supremacy in the party. “Not just the government or the party but not even a single AIADMK supporter could be bought,” Palaniswami, who has been targeting the opposition DMK in recent days, asserted. Referring to the merger of the two factions led by himself and his deputy O Panneerselvam on August 21, he said “those who parted ways united,” and assured “we will retrieve the lost (Two Leaves) symbol.”

The party is being steered with the blessings of AIADMK stalwarts, its founder M G Ramachandran and late chief minister J. Jayalalithaa, he said. The Chief Minister also trained his guns against AIADMK's archrival DMK, saying the main opposition party's attempts to capture power had been “shattered” by the AIADMK supporters. Following the earlier split in the party, DMK had ambitions of capturing power, but that could not happen as supporter of “Amma” (late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa) had “shattered” them, he said. “Today many think this (AIADMK) party can be broken, that it can be finished. But that will never happen. As long as people's support is there, this party cannot be shaken or even touched by anybody,” he said.