Nation, Politics

Restrain Sasikala faction from using AIADMK office: OPS camp to EC

PTI
Published May 19, 2017, 2:28 pm IST
Updated May 19, 2017, 2:28 pm IST
Panneerselvam camp also said that AIADMK mouthpiece 'Dr Namadhu MGR' should not remain under the control of Sasikala.
AIADMK (Amma) general secretary VK Sasikala
 AIADMK (Amma) general secretary VK Sasikala

New Delhi: The O Panneerselvam camp on Friday approached the Election Commission urging it to restrain the V K Sasikala faction from using the AIADMK office.

The counsel for the Panneerselvam camp also submitted fresh documents to the poll panel against the elevation of Sasikala as the interim general secretary of the party, an EC official said.

Besides urging the EC to restrain the Sasikala faction from using the party office, the Panneerselvam camp said that till the time the case is settled between the two camps over the control of the party, AIADMK mouthpiece 'Dr Namadhu MGR' should not remain under the control of Sasikala.

The EC had on March 23 issued an interim order freezing the 'two leaves' election symbol of AIADMK, saying the rival camps cannot use the party symbol as well as its name for the prestigious R K Nagar Assembly bypoll.

The bypoll has since been cancelled following allegations that money was used to buy votes. A fresh date is yet to be announced.

Last month, the poll watchdog had extended its order of freezing the name and symbol of the party till the case is settled.

Tags: vk sasikala, o panneerselvam, aiadmk
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

Entertainment Gallery

Stars from the Hindi and Marathi film industries paid their last respects to Reema Lagoo, who passed away late Wednesday, at her funeral on Thursday in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars pay their last respects to Reema Lagoo at funeral
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of the reasons why the Cannes Film Festival is popular in India. The actress has made an appearance at the film festival every year since 2002 and is all set to sizzle this year too. Here we take a look at her outfits over the years.

Cannes 2017: Aishwarya's attires through her 15-year-long journey
Deepika Padukone, who is making her debut at the Cannes film festival this year, has been turning heads with her fashion sense and is having a ball at the festival.

Cannes 2017: Deepika Padukone blends fashion and fun like never before
Alia Bhatt launched the trailer of Amish Tripathi's new book 'Sita- Warrior of Mithila' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Alia Bhatt launches trailer of Amish Tripathi's new book
Baba Ramdev was a guest on the reality show 'Nach Baliye where he performed his yoga asanas and also got the judges on the show including Sonakshi Sinha doing them as he shot for the episode in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Baba Ramdev makes Sonakshi, other stars do yoga asanas on Nach Baliye stage
Lead actor Irrfan Khan was missing as Bollywood celebrities caught a screening of his film 'Hindi Medium' in Mumbai late Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town celebrities catch a screening of Irrfan Khan's Hindi Medium
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Thailand has an obese monkey called 'Uncle Fat' and he is now on a strict diet

The male long-tailed macaqueis now eating lean protein, fruits and vegetables at a rehabilitation center in Thailand. (Photo: AP)
 

At 105, woman receives honorary high school diploma

Theresia Brandl donned a cap and gown Wednesday at her Oakdale nursing home to celebrate. (Photo: Facebook)
 

Sachin Tendulkar receives blessings from Narendra Modi for ‘Sachin A Billion Dreams’

“Thank you for your inspiring message @narendramodi ji 'Jo khele, Wahi khile!' Could not have agreed more,” tweeted Sachin Tendulkar following his meeting with India Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: Sachin Tendulkar Twitter)
 

Virat Kohli-led Team India retain top spot in latest ICC Test rankings

Top-ranked Indian side lead South Africa by six points following the annual update in ICC Test rankings. (Photo: AP)
 

Dhinchak Pooja is back with a ‘Selfie’ song and the Internet can’t get over it

The song was first posted on May 14 and has been trending since then with over one million views and current 28 on Youtube. (Photo: Youtube)
 

Harvard student composes, submits rap album as senior thesis

Shaw was at home for winter break in 2015, struggling to find a topic for a written thesis, when he told his mother, Michelle Shaw, about the creative thesis option. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

UP: Adityanath should assume CM's post when he is 'ready', says Raj Babbar

Congress leader Raj Babbar meets the family members of jewellers who were killed during a robbery incident in Mathura on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

Trader is a loan defaulter, how can he donate to AAP: Mishra hits back

Sacked Delhi minister Kapil Mishra (Photo: File)

Sharad Pawar rejects Sonia's proposal to be Oppn presidential candidate

There was a meeting between Pawar and Gandhi, in which the issue of candidates for the post of president was also discussed. (Photo: PTI)

Karnataka: BJP, Congress plotting to sully JD(S) image, says HD Kumaraswamy

HD Kumaraswamy

WB civic poll results: TMC wins 4 municipalities, GJM grabs 3 in the hills

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham