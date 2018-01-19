Get central institutes to state, Kadiyam Srihari dares Telangana BJP unit

HYDERABAD: Deputy Chief Minister Kadiam Srihari, who oversees the education portfolio in the state, on Thursday challenged the state BJP to use its contacts with the party high command to get Central institutes for the state.

After bifurcation, Andhra Pradesh was given 17 institutions including an IIM, AIIMS, Tribal University and Petroleum University, while Telangana state drew a blank despite requests made by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, Mr Srihari said.

This was in response to the state BJP on Wednesday alleging that the TS government had mishandled the education sector.

“We welcome Andhra Pradesh getting several institutes. We appeal to the Centre not to discriminate against or neglect Telangana state,” the Deputy Chief Minister said.

“The BJP says it is an alternative political force in Telangana state. The onus also lies on the saffron party leaders to work for the benefit and welfare of people of the state,” he said.

Mr Srihari was critical of Telangana State BJP president Dr K. Laxman for his statement that the government had closed down or merged 5,000 schools.

The deputy chief minister asked the BJP state president for information on the closure of schools to substantiate his allegations.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, the BJP state president blamed the state government for the low literacy in the state as it had closed down several primary schools in the name of rationalisation and due to non-filling of thousands of vacant teacher posts.

Dr Laxman also alleged that the government had even failed in recruiting teaching staff in several universities and could not regularise the contract lecturers though it had promised in the Legislative Assembly.

