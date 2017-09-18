TD MP TG Venkatesh says ‘Hang ilaiah’ for his book

Hyderabad: AP TD MP T. G. Venkatesh, a prominent leader of the Arya Vysya community, on Sunday called Prof. Kancha Ilaiah as a “traitor” whose writing was intended to divide society. He deserved to be “hanged” in public like in the Gulf, he said.

Participating in a round table conference organised by the Arya Vysya Mahasabha here, he said community members across the country would file cases against Prof. Ilaiah.

TD leader and actor Kavitha said Prof. Ilaiah was “more dangerous” that Dera Sacha Sauda chief Ram Rahim Singh. Nizamabad TRS MLA Ganesh Bigala said there were doubts that Prof. Ilaiah was an agent of a foreign country.