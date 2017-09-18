Nation, Politics

Centre not collaborating with state on crucial issues: Priyank Kharge

PTI
Published Sep 18, 2017, 6:51 am IST
Updated Sep 18, 2017, 6:51 am IST
Mr Kharge was in New Delhi for a roadshow of the Bengaluru Technology Summit to be held on November 16-18.
Karnataka IT Minister Priyank Kharge
 Karnataka IT Minister Priyank Kharge

New Delhi: Karnataka IT Minister Priyank Kharge has alleged that the Centre is not collaborating with the state too often on policy matters and has not reached out to it on key issues, like internet governance, data protection and privacy. 

“Every state should have an opinion, because at the end of it, a national policy is going to affect everybody. They (central government) cannot limit a national policy only to one state. It is a national policy,” Mr Kharge, who also holds the portfolio of bio-technology and tourism, said. 

He made the point that it is good to have a complete opinion of all states while framing national policies and more important with states like Karnataka, which has been a leader in e-governance and technology.  

Mr Kharge was in New Delhi for a roadshow of the Bengaluru Technology Summit to be held on November 16-18. 

“When it comes to data protection and privacy issues, then I don't think the government of India has formally written to the government of Karnataka or at the secretariat level. If they call us for us discussion, we will be more than happy to do it,” he said. 

The Ministry of Electronics and IT has created a panel to offer its recommendation on data protection framework in the country, which will also deliberate on rules concerning privacy in the digital era. 

“Technically, we are a little ahead of the curve when it comes to policy framing on emerging technologies and advanced technologies. There is a lot that we can learn from each other. Somehow, I don’t see that collaboration happening too often, but I think it should,” he said. 

He said the Karnataka government is first in the country to come up with an electric vehicle policy and is planning to frame a policy on e-commerce, preference for start-ups in government procurement and exploring opportunities around the emerging blockchain technology. 

Tags: priyank kharge, central government
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: Hardik Pandya foes from ‘ping pong’ to ‘boom boom’ against Australia

Hardik Pandya had a few tricks up his sleeve against the Aussies. (Photo: PTI)
 

Watch: The South Remembers! Chennai’s Chepauk’s rapturous applause for MS Dhoni

During his stint with Chennai Super Kings, Mahendra Singh Dhoni had lead CSK to two IPL and one Champions League T20 titles. (Photo: BCCI/ Screengrab)
 

It was like a fatwa issued against me: Vivek on career lull after row with Salman

Vivek Oberoi had also publicly apologised to Salman Khan at an event, which was ignored by the latter.
 

Shocking footage shows snake swallowing another snake

Several snakes can swallow objects bigger than them (Photo: YouTube)
 

BWF Korean Open: PV Sindhu creates history, defeats Nozomi Okuhara

PV Sindhu battled it out in an 84-minute match, to defeat Nozomi Okuhara. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

India vs Australia, 1st ODI: Hardik Pandya's all-round show inspires Team India

Hardik Pandya inspired India with both bat and ball, striking a blazing 83 while scalping 2 wickets for 28 runs. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

TMC abolishes VP post, Mukul Roy holds no party rank anymore

It came close on the heels of a whiff about Mukul Roy's failed attempt to defect to the BJP with more than three dozen TMC leaders. (Photo: PTI/File)

Edappadi K Palaniswamy calls meet to decide date for Sasikala ouster

VK Sasikala (Photo: PTI)

Telangana: TTV Dinakaran meets Sasikala on birthday

Parappana Agrahara central jail

Telangana: Congress to go door to door

Congress leader K. Jana Reddy suggested that Mr Uttam Kumar Reddy should be continued as PCC chief till the polls (Representational image)

State of Play: Shah shatters Siddaramaiah plan, no Lingayat cross-over to Congress?

Siddaramaiah is, importantly, also shoring up his own strength within his own party.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham