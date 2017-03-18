BJP names controversial leader Yogi Adityanath for UP CM post

Lucknow: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday named its firebrand leader Yogi Adityanath for the post of Uttar Pradesh chief minister. Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma will be the deputy chief ministers of the state.

A five-time MP from Gorakhpur, Adityanath was elected as the UP BJP legislature party leader at a meeting of the party MLAs led by Union Minister M Venkaiah Naidu and national general secretary Bhupendra Yadav on Saturday evening at Lok Bhawan in Lucknow.

Until Friday, Union Minister Manoj Sinha, Home Minister Rajnath Singh, UP BJP chief Keshav Prasad Maurya and eight-time MLA from Shahjahanpur Suresh Khanna were being projected as the top contenders for the post by their partymen.

However, the race for the Chief Ministerial post in the politically crucial state took a dramatic turn on Saturday; minutes before the party MLAs met at Lok Bhawan in Lucknow to decide the CM designate.

BJP’s firebrand leader Adityanath, who was not even in the race until Friday, emerged as the lead contender.

As the meeting was underway to decide the CM designate, the supporters of Adityanath chanted 'Yogi, Yogi' outside Lok Bhawan. Reports suggested that slogans in favour of the 44-year-old controversial leader were chanted also at the meeting.

The accession of Adityanath, the five-time MLA from Gorakhpur, can strengthen the BJP's 'Hindutva' establishment in the state, but may provide enough fodder to the opposition to attack the saffron party on lines of 'divisive politics'.

In the recently-concluded Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, the party secured 312 seats in a 403-member house, while its allies Apna Dal (Soneylal) and Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party got nine and four seats, respectively.

Samajwadi Party bagged 47 seats, while its ally, the Congress, stooped to its lowest tally with seven seats.

Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party could manage to get only 19 seats in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly.