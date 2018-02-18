search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  Suresh Raina will be the cynosure of all eyes, making a comeback into the national team after a one-year break. (Photo: BCCI) LIVE | South Africa vs India, 1st T20: Proteas win toss, elect to field
 
Nation, Politics

Tripura polls: 74 per cent voter turnout till 4 pm; CM Manik eyes 5th term

PTI/ANI
Published Feb 18, 2018, 7:53 am IST
Updated Feb 18, 2018, 5:24 pm IST
The results of the polling will be declared on March 3. 
Tripura CM Manik Sarkar, an MLA from Dhanpur constituency casts his vote at a polling booth in Agartala. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
 Tripura CM Manik Sarkar, an MLA from Dhanpur constituency casts his vote at a polling booth in Agartala. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Agartala: Voting in 59 seats of the 60-member Tripura Assembly began at 7 am on Sunday. Voting in Charilam constituency has been postponed to March 12 after the death CPI(M) candidate Ramendra Narayan Debbarma.

74 per cent polling was registered in Tripura till 4 pm. Apart from a few minor issues with the electronic voting machines (EVMs), the voting has been peaceful across the state.

 

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the ruling Left Front have left no stone unturned to woo the voters.

Voting for the 59 out of 60 seats is being held at 3,214 polling stations. Polling in the Charilam constituency has been deferred due to the death of CPM candidate Ramendra Narayan Debbarma. It will be held on 12 March.

The much-awaited polling in this northeastern state will decide the electoral fortunes of 292 candidates, including 23 women.

The BJP and the Congress party are looking to root out the Communist Party of India (Marxist), which has been ruling the state for the past 25 years.

The BJP is making a determined bid to demolish the red bastion of 25 years, with stalwarts like Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party chief Amit Shah leading the charge.

The BJP has never been a major player in Tripura which hitherto saw a battle between Left Front and the Congress. 

In their attempt to remove the Manik Sarkar-led government from the state, the BJP has tied up with the Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT). While the BJP is contesting from 51 seats, IPFT has been given the remaining nine seats.

The CPM has fielded candidates on 57 seats, leaving one each for its alliances. The Congress, on the other hand, is fighting the battle alone. 

The Congress, a principal rival of Left Front all these years, is witnessing a serious challenge from BJP this time.

The BJP had bagged just 5.70 per cent votes in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections and 1.5 per cent votes in the 2013 Assembly polls.

The BJP has already formed governments in Assam, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh.

Chief Minister Manik Sarkar, who is seeking fifth term from his home constituency of Dhanpur, even stated that the main contest is between CPI(M) and the BJP.

As polling began for Tripura Assembly election, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday appealed to the people of the state, particularly the young voters, to cast their votes.

"I appeal to my sisters and brothers of Tripura, particularly young voters, to turn out in record numbers and cast their vote in the Assembly Elections," Modi tweeted.

The results of the polling will be declared on March 3. 

Tags: tripura assembly, tripura polls, bjp, cpm, congress, narendra modi, manik sarkar
Location: India, Tripura, Agartala




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

LIVE | South Africa vs India, 1st T20: Proteas win toss, elect to field

Suresh Raina will be the cynosure of all eyes, making a comeback into the national team after a one-year break. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Study finds ketamine may provide relief from depression in just 30 minutes

Ketamine can be legally prescribed by doctors as a general anaesthetic in humans and animals (Photo: AFP)
 

Video: Man sets record by drinking tomato ketchup from bottle in 25.37 seconds

Several individuals set world records for extraordinary feats, but some people do bizarre things in their bid to make it into record books (Photo: YouTube)
 

New video reveals iPhone X-like gestures to be used to navigate the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2s

The smartphone is expected to be an upgraded version of the Mi Mix 2. (Representational image)
 

After Redmi Note 5, Xiaomi to launch these three smartphones: All we know so far

After launching the Redmi Note series, the company might soon launch Mi Mix 2S, Mi 7 and Mi A2.
 

Jivi 4G smartphone to cost Rs 699 under Jio cashback offer

The cashback is available on the revolutionary TnT3, Energy E3 and Prime P444 smartphone among others.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Karnataka elections: After BSP, NCP and Left, JD(S) plans tie-up with farmer bodies

The party is also planning alliances with some farmer organisations, and transporters' associations, that are not affiliated to any political outfit, going by sources. 

Rahul Gandhi to visit maths, dargahs in second leg of election tour in Karnataka

A 20-km roadshow from Dharwad to Hubballi and a mammoth rally at the Nehru stadium here on February 26 are the other highlights of his trip.

Mallikarjun Kharge backs move for Bahmani fest

The utsav is aimed at creating awareness about the art, literature and culture of the Bahmani dynasty.

Opposition to ticket for K S Eshwarappa?

BJP state president B.S. Yeddyurappa and Udupi MP Shobha Karandlaje at an event in the city on Thursday

Anand: I decided not to go with people who light fire, but with those who put it out

B.S. Anand Singh ex-BJP MLA
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham