Nation, Politics

Rahul Gandhi will begin his term with victory in Gujarat: UT Khader

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NAUSHAD BIJAPUR
Published Dec 17, 2017, 6:42 am IST
Updated Dec 17, 2017, 7:10 am IST
Khader said that the victory for Congress is a certainty as Rahul and Congress waves are sweeping the country.
Food and Civil Supplies Minister UT Khader. (File photo)
Belagavi: Claiming that the Congress party's era has taken off in the country, Food and Civil Supplies Minister U.T. Khader on Saturday said that Mr Rahul Gandhi will begin his new political innings with a victory for Congress in the Gujarat assembly election. Expressing confidence that the Congress will achieve a majority in Gujarat, he said that the victory for Congress is a certainty as Rahul and Congress waves are sweeping the country.

Rubbishing the exit polls, which indicated a comfortable victory for BJP in Gujarat, he said that it is illogical to speak on the exit poll outcome and added that the Congress will, in fact, win the election.  Calling Mr Gandhi a popular young leader with a bright prospect to become PM, Khader said that as a new president of AICC, he will take the party to new heights. Khader said that schemes like the RTI, right to education, right to food, etc. were introduced by the previous UPA government to bring the common man into the mainstream.  

 

Tags: u.t. khader, rahul gandhi, gujarat assembly election
Location: India, Karnataka, Belagavi




