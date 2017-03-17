Nation, Politics

How can assets of CM grow, Telangana dip, asks TDP

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 17, 2017, 1:24 am IST
Updated Mar 17, 2017, 2:06 am IST
A. Revanth ReddyReddy also sought details of the state’s borrowings expenditure over the last three years.
Telangana CM K. Chandrasekhar Rao
 Telangana CM K. Chandrasekhar Rao

Hyderabad: TS TD working president A. Revanth Reddy on Thursday demanded Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao explain how the assets owned by him and his family members grew even as the state’s debt increased and borrowings touched a new high.

Speaking to newsmen here, Mr Reddy wanted to know how could the CM say increased borrowings will help the state and why does the same logic not apply to Mr Rao and his family members, whose assets have gone up heaps and bounds during the last 2.5 years.

“KCR’s family owns a TV channel besides publications in Telugu, English and Urdu. Besides, they have farmhouses on hundreds of acres. This means that their assets are growing, while the state is plunging into debt,” he said.

Mr Reddy also sought details of the state’s borrowings expenditure over the last three years. “In the name of a revenue surplus state, KCR is borrowing left, right and centre from various institutions resulting debt touching a record of Rs 1.5 lakh-crore,” he said.

