Nation, Politics

Why does UP need adopted son, when it has its own: Priyanka hits out at PM

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Feb 17, 2017, 4:09 pm IST
Updated Feb 17, 2017, 5:37 pm IST
Farmers want only three things -- loan waivers, reducing electricity bill and right price for selling their produce.'
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra addressing an election rally in Uttar Pradesh’s Raebareli along with brother Rahul Gandhi on Friday. (Photo: ANI Twitter)
 Priyanka Gandhi Vadra addressing an election rally in Uttar Pradesh’s Raebareli along with brother Rahul Gandhi on Friday. (Photo: ANI Twitter)

Raebareli: Congress star campaigner Priyanka Gandhi Vadra hit the campaign trail with in Uttar Pradesh’s Raebareli along with brother Rahul Gandhi on Friday.

Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's comment that he is "adopted son" of UP, Priyanka questioned why the state needs 'adopted son' when it has own sons.

“PM said that UP adopted me and I will develop the state. Do we need any outsider to develop Uttar Pradesh,” said Priyanka Gandhi.

“Everybody in UP has a calibre of being a leader, and can develop the state,” added Priyanka.

Accusing the Prime Minister of ignoring the plight of the farmers, Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi said that the farmers had only three demands-- loan waivers, reducing the electricity bill by half and the right price for selling their produce.

Speaking at a poll rally in Raebareli, Gandhi said "Two crore farmers have asked Modi to waive off their loans, but there was no response from Modi. He didn’t speak about loans about farmers Congress had waived Rs 70,000 crore of farmers’ loans when it was in Centre, not UP. Modi can waive off loans in 15 minutes but no one does it. Modi had promised special packages to Bihar as well, but what happened?"

He also took on the Prime Minsiter for his recent speech at Benares, saying “Modi ji rishta bolney se nahi bantey hai, rishtey nibhaane se bantey hai (Relationships are not forged by mere words, relationships are built by fulfilling promises).”

Pulling in Bollywood references, Rahul said, “Instead of Shah Rukh Khan’s Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge as “Achhe Din” -- Modi’s poll chant -- people get ‘Gabbar Singh’ from Sholay.”

The rally was also attended by his sister Priyanka Gandhi who had raised eyebrows by staying away from the poll fray in the state.

The Samajwadi Party is also expecting to cash in from Priyanka Gandhi’s first election rally in Raebareli.  SP believes that Priyanka’s presence is expected to make a lot of difference as far as the votes are concerned.

Priyanka Gandhi played a key role in sewing the seat-sharing alliance of the two parties, according to which the Samajwadi Party and the Congress have fielded 298 and 105 candidates in the state, respectively.

The next five phases of polling in UP will be held in will be held on February 19, 23, 27 and March 4 and 8. Counting of votes will be done on March 11.

Tags: rahul gandhi, raebareli, priyanka gandhi

Lifestyle Gallery

The Dubai Street Art initiative is a government-funded project to revive some colour in the city. (Photo: AFP/Youtube)

Street art adds life and colour to walls in Dubai
Creative photographer Akhil Suhas decided on using Gandalf as he was watching the Lord of the Rings series when looking for a theme for his holiday in New Zealand. He chose random people around to dress in the costume and be his subject in the photos. (Photos: Instagram/AkhilSuhas)

'Gandalf in New Zealand' themed pictures by creative photographer is breathtaking
More often than not, the person behind a woman’s perfect Instagram shot is a man. Yet many of these guys remain unsung heroes in the ‘shares and likes’ obsessed world of social media. But the 'Boyfriends of Instagram' page aims to change that. (Photo: Facebook)

This social media page is dedicated to the dudes behind the camera
The Salon Du Chocolat held in different cities each year showcases chocolate in fashion, art and cuisine (Photo: Facebook)

Treat your eyes to a chocolaty delight from Brussels this V-day
An old image of the US president lying on the bed in a bathrobe surfaced on the internet and a photoshop battle wasn't a surprise (Photo: Imgur)

Photoshop artists go berserk over Trump's picture in a bathrobe
The canal in Venice was filled with boaths and people in bright costumes that made it look like a scene out of a fantasy (Photo: AP)

Rio De Cannaregio lit up iwth boats for annual carnival in Venice
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Children as young as 10 addicted to porn indicates public health crisis

This could be the number one health crisis of the digital age (Photo: Pixabay)
 

UK: Diners at Indian restaurant leave meals mid-way after finding cockroaches

Representational Image: (Photo: File)
 

Test of time: This man has been using the Nokia 3310 for 17 years

Nokia 3310
 

Women in their 80s have a better sex life than those in 50s: study

Emotional proximity to partner also helps (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Watch: Varun, Alia redefine innocent love in brand new Badrinath song video

Screengrabs from the video.
 

Video: Man shows how you can counter the notorious 'Trump handshake'

This will crack you up (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

No one voted for BJP in Punjab polls: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (Photo: PTI)

Wasn't jawans' morale affected when PM feasted with Nawaz Sharif: Congress

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Pakistani counterpart Nawaz Sharif (Photo: PTI)

UP polls 2017: PM made false promises, alleges Azam Khan

Uttar Pradesh Minister Azam Khan (Photo: File/PTI)

Come out with report cards of works done: Rai to Delhi BJP MPs

Delhi Transport and Rural Development Minister Gopal Rai. (Photo: PTI)

Sasikala elected AIADMK general secy in violation of norms: OPS camp to EC

O Panneerselvam addressing mediapersons. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham