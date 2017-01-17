Replacing Gandhi with Modi is mean, says Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Thiruvananthapuram: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday accused RSS pracharak Prime Minister Narendra Modi of constantly taking anti democratic stand on various issues. In his Facebook post, the chief minister alleged that the central government’s each action was aimed at backing and strengthening the RSS move to disturb communal harmony in the country.

“Those who had absolutely no role whatsoever in India’s Freedom Struggle, now want to do away with even Gandhiji’s pictures. The Prime Minister should not have stooped to such low levels,” Pinarayi said.

He said the image of Gandhiji spinning charkha is ingrained in the minds of people. “Replacing the picture with that of Narendra Modi was nothing but height of meanness,” he added.

The chief minister taking cue from the Centre, the RSS was going berserk in the state. “How can the RSS ask people who differ with their views to leave the country? What right have they got to make such statements?” he said.

Pinarayi came down heavily on the BJP and RSS for attacking noted writer and jnanapeeth award winner M.T. Vasudevan Nair.

“It is the same mindset which targeted the eminent writer who had only aired the problems being faced by the common man because of demonetisation decision. Does one require permission to speak about his experience,” Pinarayi asked.

The chief minister condemned the campaign against Kamal who is an acclaimed film maker and widely accepted and recognised by the people. “He is being told to go to Pakistan. Where are these people pulling this country to?”

Pinarayi said the views expressed by BJP leader C.K. Padmanabhan indicated that there were people among their ranks who were right thinking. The chief minister called upon everyone who believed in humanity and secularism to come together for countering and defeating RSS propaganda.