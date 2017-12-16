Sonia Gandhi maybe made party patron, says my role is to retire

New Delhi: Making way for her son, Sonia Gandhi on Friday stepped down as Congress president, with her son Rahul set to officially take charge on Saturday.

Asked about her new role, she told reporters: “My role is to retire.” However, Congress spokesman Randeep Surjewala later tweeted, saying, “Would sincerely request friends in the media to not rely upon innuendos.”

He added, “Sonia Gandhi has retired as president of Indian National Congress and not from politics. Her blessings, wisdom and innate commitment to Congress ideology shall always be our guiding light.”

Mrs Gandhi is also leader of the Congress Parliamentary Party, which includes members of both Houses. Her statement on Friday led to speculation that she might also hand over the CPP leadership to Rahul. Mr Gandhi will be handed over a formal certificate of being elected as Congress president.

Insiders claim Mrs Sonia may be appointed as the party’s patron. There is still mystery over whether she will contest from Rae Bareli in 2019. Many feel she may step down and pave way for her daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to contest the seat.