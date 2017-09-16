Nation, Politics

TMC abolishes VP post, Mukul Roy holds no party rank anymore

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | RAJIB CHOWDHURI
Published Sep 16, 2017, 8:21 pm IST
Updated Sep 16, 2017, 8:21 pm IST
The decision has cornered Roy in the party amid strong speculation about him joining the BJP.
It came close on the heels of a whiff about Mukul Roy's failed attempt to defect to the BJP with more than three dozen TMC leaders. (Photo: PTI/File)
Kolkata: In a severe blow to its Rajya Sabha MP Mukul Roy, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) has abolished the party's vice presidential post. The move has now virtually left him without any position in the party.

The decision has cornered Roy in the party amid strong speculation about him joining the BJP with another Rajya Sabha parliamentarian, Ritabrata Banerjee, who was expelled from the CPI(M) recently.

It came close on the heels of a whiff about Roy's failed attempt to defect to the BJP with more than three dozen TMC leaders, including MPs and MLAs, sources said.

According to the Trinamool insiders, the party's decision is bound to weaken Roy, who was once known for his organisational skills and his close rapport with the party supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Roy, however, remains unperturbed. Referring to his passion for cricket Roy, on Saturday, said: "In a match you need to stay on the crease. You should make it sure that neither you get out nor commit the mistake of a hit-wicket. If you continue, you will get runs either today or tomorrow or day after tomorrow. In no situation you should get out."

Asked about his loss of post, Roy smiled and said: "I am not bothered with it at all now. I am now busy with the puja preparations at home. The puja will be celebrated according to its tradition. There will be no exception. I am a Hindu, who respects other religions too."

Roy was given the party vice presidential post following his removal from the powerful post of all India General Secretary of the TMC, which happened after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) questioned him in the multi-crore Saradha chit fund scam.

He was earlier removed from two posts in party's parliamentary panels as his distance with Banerjee grew in wake of reports about his proximity with the BJP.

Late in August, Roy was removed from the chairmanship of the parliamentary standing committee on transport, tourism and culture. He was replaced with his party colleague in the Rajya Sabha Derek O'Brien.

Earlier in September, Roy's wings were again clipped when he was removed from the parliamentary consultative committee of the Union Home Ministry. He was replaced by party's new MP in the Rajya Sabha, Manish Gupta.

In the last party meeting, convened by Banerjee, at her residence in Kalighat, Roy received another jolt when he found out that he was being relieved from his role of looking after the party's organisation in northeastern states. He was instead given the task of supervising TMC’s organisation in Punjab.

This time the Trinamool, however, dealt with Roy tacitly to seal his fate. Instead of removing him from the post, the party wrote to the Election Commission of India (ECI) about the its latest organisational committee structure that does not have any mention of vice president in the list of 21 functionaries.

Significantly, the latest committee was formed by Banerjee herself.

On Friday night, Trinamool secretary general and parliamentary affairs minister Partha Chatterjee said: "The new committee set up by the Trinamool chairperson does not have the post of vice president. The matter has been intimated to the ECI also."

Tags: mukul roy, trinamool congress, tmc, tmc vice president
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]




