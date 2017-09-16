Asaduddin Owaisi asks Narendra Modi not to view Rohingyas as Muslims

Hyderabad: Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi not to view Rohingyas as Muslims, but consider them as refugees and allow them to stay in India like any other refugee.

Citing the example of refugees from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Sri Lanka living in India, Mr Owaisi said: “If Taslima Nasreen can stay here, why can’t Rohingyas? If Taslima can be the Prime Minister’s sister, can’t Rohingyas become his brothers?”

Addressing a public meeting at Chanchalguda, the MP termed the decision of the BJP-led NDA government to send back Rohingya refugees as “inhuman”.

“Is it humanity to send those people back who have lost everything? It’s wrong. Under which law can the Centre send back Rohingya refugees?” he asked.

Mr Owaisi reminded that Sri Lankan refugees were allowed to stay in Tamil Nadu even after they were accused of spreading terrorism.

“Why where they not sent back to Sri Lanka? After the formation of Bangladesh, the Chakmas came to India, and got the status of refugees,” he said.

“India wants permanent membership in the UN Security Council, but is this attitude that of a superpower? Can the Centre send back Muslims who even have permission of the Human Rights Council to stay here?” the MP said.

“We hope that the Government of India gives shelter, an opportunity to live a respectful life and a future to their children, because the Constitution gives the Right to Equality and the Right to Life, not only to its Indian citizens, but to all refugees as well,” he said.