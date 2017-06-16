Miyapur land scam: Congress asks Guv to sack KCR, gets jolt from within

Hyderabad: The Congress on Thursday urged Governor E.S.L. Narasimhan to dismiss the TRS government over the controversial Miyapur land scam besides ordering CBI probe into all murky deals involving high-level personalities in the state.

TPCC chief N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, who led a party delegation to the Governor, reiterated the party’s demand for a CBI probe into all the murky land deals that surfaced recently.

He alleged that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has been trying to avoid an unbiased investigation into the scams and shielding the culprits by claiming that there was no loss to the state.

The Congress team pointed out to the Governor that the CM had given a clean chit to the accused by stating that the state exchequer did not suffer any loss on account of the scams, even as investigation is still on.

The team requested the Governor to ensure retired IAS officer S.K. Sinha report on the lands be made public.

Later, the Congress Legislature Party decided to meet Union home minister Rajnath Singh to press for a CBI probe into the issue and also meet other national Opposition leaders and Leaders of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha to apprise them of the scam.

Leaders of the Opposition in the Assembly and Council K. Jana Reddy and Mohd. Ali Shabbir demanded the CM convene the Assembly session to discuss the scam, besides agreeing to a discussion on agricultural situation in the state as farmers are facing a crisis on account of spurious seeds, non-availability of loans from banks and the government’s failure to release the fourth instalment of the loan waiver.

Meanwhile, soon after the party’s top rung leaders left the Raj Bhavan to rush for the CLP meeting, former MLA Kitchennagari Laxma Reddy, told the media that a few leaders of the Congress were involved in the Miyapur land scam. He expressed surprise at why some of the top leaders of the party were not speaking against the government on the land scam.

Mr Laxma Reddy also said that two former PCC presidents were involved in purchase of disputed lands and some more names might surface in the coming days.

He said that if the PCC and CLP failed to take up agitation over the land scam, the Ranga Reddy District Congress unit will launch a serious agitation and also will lead a team to Delhi to complain to the Centre.

Mr Laxma Reddy’s comments came up for discussion during the CLP meeting. The party senior leaders condemned his words and decided to take disciplinary action against him if he continued to indulge in such loose comments.