Seek religion tag for us or face protest: Lingayat seers to Karnataka government

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | VITTAL SHASTRI
Published Mar 16, 2018, 3:09 am IST
Updated Mar 16, 2018, 7:13 am IST
The Veerashaiva seers have lied to the Chief Minister that they have the backing of over 4,000  pontiffs when they met him on Thursday.
Veerashaiva seers with CM Siddaramaiah in Bengaluru on Thursday – DC
Hubballi: The state government appears to be in a fix with Lingayat seers warning of launching a protest unless  it sends a recommendation for independent religious status for the community to the Centre and Veerashaiva/Lingayat seers, on the  other hand, threatening to take to the streets should he do so.

Several Lingayat seers met in Dharwad on Thursday to counter their Veerashaiva counterparts, who met Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to oppose an independent religious tag for their community.

 

Calling the five pontiffs of the Pancha Peetha  “hijack seers,” they claimed they were not getting much support for the rallies they were holding to oppose the minority tag for Lingayats. 

“We will fight a legal battle with historical records to support our claim,” they asserted.

Urging the government not to give in to pressure from a few Congress leaders and seers on the issue, they warned they would  launch a protest if it did not take a decision on the matter at the March 19 Cabinet meeting. 

“The Veerashaiva seers have lied to the Chief Minister that they have the backing of over 4,000  pontiffs when they met him on Thursday as there are only 800  Veerashaiva seers in Karnataka.  We will not tolerate any attempt to scuttle the move to send the plea to the Centre,” said Nijagunananda Swami. 

Explaining that the minority tag would help backward students within the community get education benefits, the seers wondered why the BJP and RSS were opposing their demand when BJP national president, Amit Shah had himself fought for a minority status for the Jain community.  

The seers present at the meeting included Jaya Mruthyunjaya Swamiji of Kudalasangama Panchamasali Peetha, Dr Siddalinga Swami of Gadag Tontadarya Mutt, Siddarama Swami of Naganuru Rudrakshimath, Nijagunananda Swami of Nishkala Mantapa and Mallikarjun Swami of Murugha Mutt.

CM to v’shaivas: Won’t be hasty

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah  reportedly assured Veerashaiva pontiffs on Thursday that he would not take any hasty decision on the Lingayats' demand for a separate religious status. 

Nearly 50 pontiff belonging  to the Veerashaiva Mutt, led by Dr Chandrashekara Shivacharaya Swami of Kashi Peeta, met the Chief Minister at his official residence here to request him to reject the expert committee's views on according minority status to the Lingayat community and make no such recommendation to the Centre.  In response, the  CM  is said to have assured them that the government would consider the sentiments of Lingayats and Veerashaivas and take no unilateral decision in the matter. 

After their meeting, Balehosuru Mutt pontiff,  Dingaleshwara Sree said he had been very reassuring. “He told us he had taken a neutral stand during meetings with both factions and the government would take a decision after consulting all stakeholders. The Cabinet meeting too would not take any decision in the absence of a consensus," the seer added. 

He said the delegation had explained to the Chief Minister that Lingayats and Veerashivas were one and the same and Lingayats were only a sub-sect.” Like there are sub-sects in Islam, Christianity and Jainism, Veerashaivas too have sub sects and Lingayats are one of them," he contended. 

The Veerashaiva pontiffs also urged the Chief Minister to constitute a fresh committee with members appointed in consultation with both factions to look into the issue.  

“The Justice Nagmohan Das committee is one sided as it has not heard the views of the Veerashaiva community and most of its members are Lingayats,” they told him, warning that if the government refused to consider their demands, the community would oppose the Congress in future. 

Tags: lingayat, siddaramaiah
Location: India, Karnataka, Hubballi




