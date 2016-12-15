Nation, Politics

First respond to chopper scam charges: BJP hits out at Cong amid note ban stir

PTI
Published Dec 15, 2016, 8:13 pm IST
Updated Dec 15, 2016, 8:24 pm IST
The BJP demanded that a debate on the scam should take precedence over all other discussions.
Congress President Sonia Gandhi. (Photo: PTI)
 Congress President Sonia Gandhi. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Facing relentless opposition fire over demonetisation, top guns of the Modi government on Thursday latched on to news reports about alleged kickbacks in the AgustaWestland chopper deal under the erstwhile UPA rule, demanding that a debate on it should take precedence over all other discussions.

The main opposition party, Congress, termed the demand as a "diversionary" tactic to avoid a Parliamentary debate on the note ban.

As Parliament headed for a near-complete washout of the Winter Session over demonetisation logjam, with just a day left for it to conclude, senior Ministers in the Modi government pounced on media reports to target Congress president Sonia Gandhi over the alleged kickbacks in the VVIP chopper deal, insisting that she respond to the charges.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar demanded that Sonia speak on the issue, while Information and Broadcasting Minister M Venkaiah Naidu said the Congress should face the AgustaWestland heat "first" before Parliament discussed any other issue.

Naidu demanded that Parliament discuss the chopper scam as many names had cropped up in the "diary" of alleged middleman Christian Michel, which was published in a section of the media.

"I would like Parliament to discuss about the serious diary bomb which has been published in newspapers today. Its a very serious issue because it is a matter which was placed before the Italian court and then names of certain people have also been given in alphabets of course.

"The report says six million euros (have been paid) to Air Force officers, 8.4 million to bureaucrats and 16 million to politicians. We must try to reach the bottom of the truth, and as the House is in session, we must discuss this in the House because this is the biggest scam in the recent years that too pertaining to defence deals that happened during the UPA regime," Naidu said.

Alleging that the erstwhile UPA government "successfully prevented" the truth from coming out, Naidu said, "Now that there is a change of government, the inquiry has to be expedited and then nation also has to be told who is behind all this."

"My advice to them is, first face this Agusta heat, respond to these allegations and then discuss other issues also. The government has no problem," he said.

Senior Congress leader A K Antony sprang to Sonia's defence, saying she had no role in the procurement of the helicopters and that BJP will make a "laughing stock" of itself if it dragged her into the controversy.

He also said that the way BJP leaders were claiming that CBI "will nail the culprits in two months" was not good for the agency investigating the AgustaWestland chopper deal. "CBI is working under the directions of BJP, is that what they (BJP members) are attributing. I feel sorry. Dont tarnish the image of CBI like that," the former Defence Minister said.

"Soniaji has no role. There is no connection with Soniaji. Helicopters are meant for the use of President, Vice President and the Prime Minister. Soniaji has nothing to do with that. In the Italian court itself it was mentioned," he told reporters.

Antony said Sonia had no connection with the decision, because the driving force behind the procurement was the Indian Air Force.

"They were telling that because the old Russian-made helicopter is not safe for VVIP travel. They wanted to change it. So 1999 onwards this procurement was there," he said.

He claimed that the utterances of BJP members showed that CBI is "under their thumb".

"What CBI is going to do within two months if BJP is saying. It is too much. That is, they are attributing that CBI is under their thumb, that is not good," he said.

With a united opposition unsparing in its attack on the government, Ananth Kumar said the government was ready to discuss demonetisation but the opposition should allow a debate on the chopper deal.

"We also want a discussion on the alleged currency management (note jugad) at the Congress headquarters. We also want a discussion on AgustaWestland kickbacks. The name of UPA government's first family was also mentioned by Christian Michel. There should be discussion on this in the House," he said.

"We are ready for debate on demonetisation in both Houses since day one. We were ready yesterday and we are ready today as well. But since the first day Rahul Gandhi, Congress and other opposition parties have been running away from debate," Kumar told reporters outside Parliament.

Congress leader in the Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said the government was "running away" from discussion on demonetisation and raking up issues like AgustaWestland to divert the attention from note ban.

"They (members of Treasury benches) are bringing big, big posters of AgustaWestland in the House. What is this? This is for diverting the issue of demonetisation. They are trying one or the other excuse for adjourning the House," he said.

Kharge said AgustaWestland issue has "already been discussed before two sessions" and "all the documents were presented" at that time.

"AgustaWestland has been discussed but demonetisation not. Their intention is to divert. Hit and run (policy)...If you want to discuss now, then bring it under different rule. We are ready for discussion. Why do you want to divert the issue of demonetisation?" Kharge asked.

Tags: demonetisation, sonia gandhi, agustawestland chopper deal, venkaiah naidu
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray. (Photo: PTI)

Uddhav mocks BJP-Cong for Parliament logjam over demonetisation

On one hand, Rahul says he is not being allowed to talk in Parliament while Modi too complains of not being allowed to speak
15 Dec 2016 7:12 PM
Congress President Sonia Gandhi. (Photo: PTI)

Sonia Gandhi had no role in deal: Antony on AgustaWestland case

'Helicopters are meant for the use of President, Vice President and PM; Soniaji has nothing to do with that,' he said.
15 Dec 2016 3:54 PM

Lifestyle Gallery

Popular website, Pinterest, which acts as virtual pin board for people wanting to catalogue creative ideas has released its list of top lifestyle trends for the year 2017. These trends – ranging from food, fashion, and home décor – have been predicted based on current search data.

Pinterest announces top lifestyle trends for 2017
Most traditional Christmas photos of children feature them sitting on the lap of a Santa Claus at some mall. But more and more parents are getting special Christmas-themed photo portraits of their kids and the results are simply heart-warming!

Adorable babies who are perfectly dressed for Christmas
16-year-old Emeer Guesmi from Tunisia is an extremely talented dancer and is known as Zulu Rema while performing (Photo: Instagram/Yoriyas Yassine Alaoui Ismaili)

Amputee breakdancer's daily life captured in inspiring photo series
The Delhi Comic Con was first held in 2011 and has been hosted by the city annually ever since (Photo: Facebook/Comic Con India)

Cosplayers steal the show at Delhi Comic Con
These traditional dances are performed to celebrate the life of the 8th century Indian seer Padmasambhava, who is revered by Tibetans for his role in spreading Buddhism in Tibet (Photo: AP)

Vibrant celebration of Tibetan legacy in India
Friendships between children and animals are beautiful because both know how to love in an uncomplicated way. That’s why photos showcasing 3-year-old Buddy and Labradoodle having fun doing things together are winning them fans on social media. (Photo: Instagram/ @reagandoodle)

Labradoodle’s bond with 3-year-old boy gives true friendship goals
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Pulimurugan crosses 150 crores, becomes 3rd highest grossing South film of 2016

A still from the film.
 

Comedian Vir Das sums up 2016 in Facebook post and it's spot on

He said laddoos have been a positive this year (Photo: Facebook)
 

Brexit, YouTuber included in 500 new entries to Oxford Dictionary

The December update also sees the addition of a number of words from the world of surfing such as tombstoning and rag-doll (Photo: AFP)
 

Video: Artists from northeast India rap about social issues in hip hop anthem

Hip Hop homeland introduces the region's best underground hip hop talent (Photo: YouTube)
 

In pics: Virat Kohli’s love-affair with dogs continues in Chennai

Virat Kohli, who loves animals, was seen spending a lot of time with the security dogs on the eve of the India versus England Chennai Test. (Photo: PTI)
 

Indian Railway uses social media to attend a passenger's complaint

Indian Railways has been helping passengers to attend thier complaints through social media. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Cong has a lot to hide in chopper scam, Sonia should reply: Govt

Congress President Sonia Gandhi (Photo: PTI)

Advani fighting for democratic values within BJP: Rahul Gandhi

Congress party vice president Rahul Gandhi (Photo: AP)

TMC stages protest rally outside RBI

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee. (Photo: AP)

With one day left, Parliament's Winter session on verge of washout

MP's cars at Parliament house in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

Bihar in 2016: No spirits, but not less on news

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham