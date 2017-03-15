Nation, Politics

DC exclusive: Karnataka already won? Amit Shah thinks so!

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | B ARAVINDA SHETTY
Published Mar 15, 2017, 4:12 am IST
Updated Mar 15, 2017, 7:26 am IST
Survey claims that BJP would register landslide victories in coastal Karnataka, Malnad, Bengaluru and Mumbai Karnataka region.
All the surveys threw up similar numbers: a whopping 118 to 129 seats for BJP, a dismal 56 for Congress, and a mere 22 for JD (S). (Representational image)
Bengaluru: It could well be Mission 150 after all! BJP president Amit Shah, who has just delivered a stunning victory in Uttar Pradesh has turned his sights on Karnataka!

A survey, that the BJP’s master tactician commissioned on the quiet, a few weeks ago has projected an easy ride to power for the BJP in Karnataka in 2018.

The surveys to which Deccan Chronicle is privy, were conducted between January and March 2017. All the surveys threw up similar numbers: a whopping 118 to 129 seats for BJP, a dismal 56 for Congress, and a mere 22 for JD (S), while independents and rebels, the survey showed would muster 17 seats in the 224-member House.

A top leader in the state unit of BJP, who shared highlights of these survey reports with Deccan Chronicle, explained that his party had already surged ahead of the ruling Congress in most parts of the state, barring Old Mysuru and some parts of Hyderabad-Karnataka area with traditional supporters of JD (S) set to back the BJP in a number of districts.

The upshot -  BJP would register landslide victories in coastal Karnataka, Malnad, Bengaluru and the Mumbai Karnataka region.

