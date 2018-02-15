search on deccanchronicle.com
K Chandrasekhar Rao to meet Modi, Arun Jaitley for Telangana needs

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 15, 2018, 1:25 am IST
Updated Feb 15, 2018, 2:13 am IST
K Chandrasekhar Rao wants to take up the issue of ‘injustice’ meted out to Telangana in the recent Union Budget.
Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao is expected to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and finance minister Arun Jaitley in Delhi on Thursday.

Mr Rao, who has been camping in Delhi since Friday last, wants to take up the issue of ‘injustice’ meted out to  Telangana in the recent Union Budget and also take up the fulfillment of promises made to Telangana in AP Reorganisation Act, 2014. However, the PM's appointment with the CM is yet to be confirmed. 

 

The CM, who underwent dental treatment in Delhi on Saturday, held meetings with TRS MPs on Tuesday and Wednes-day to discuss how to bring pressure on the Centre to fulfil TS demands.

