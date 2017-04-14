Nation, Politics

Hema Malini drinks, has she killed herself? Maharashtra MLA asks

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | VARUN SINGH
Published Apr 14, 2017, 1:53 am IST
Updated Apr 14, 2017, 2:09 am IST
When contacted, Mr Kadu confirmed to this newspaper that he had indeed cited Ms Malini as an example.
Mumbai: In a controversial statement, Bacchu Kadu, an independent MLA from Maharashtra’s Amravati district dragged BJP member Hema Malini into the farmers’ suicide issue in the state.  

While referring to statements made from the ruling benches that alcohol was one of the reasons behind farmer suicides, Mr Kadu attacked the former Bollywood actress saying, “If drinking alcohol is the reason for farmer suicide then there are many actors who drink daily. Doesn’t Hema Malini drink too? Why hasn’t she committed suicide?” he asked.

When contacted, Mr Kadu confirmed to this newspaper that he had indeed cited Ms Malini as an example. He claimed that he had made these statements at an event in Nanded on Thursday in a particular context. “I was referring to the statements made by some people from the government that alcohol is the reason why farmers are committing suicide in the context of the loan waiver. The government does not want to do anything. How can you blame alcohol for farmer suicides? Don't actors drink too? Have they committed suicide? I referred to Hema Malini in that context,” he said.

