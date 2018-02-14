TRS government weakening Panchayat Raj system: Uttam Kumar Reddy

Hyderabad: PCC president, N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, had on Tuesday accused the TRS government of weakening the entire Panchayat Raj system in the state.

Speaking in his Huzurnagar Assembly constituency on Tuesday, Mr Reddy said the development of villages and rural areas was not possible without empowering gram panch-ayats and other local bodies. He said the people should have the power to decide the priorities for their villages and utilise the funds accordingly.

However, he said that the TRS government had infiltrated the Panchayat Raj system and taken away the powers of Sarpanches, ZPTC, MPTC, MPP and ot-her local bodies.

However, he said that neither the BJP government at the Centre nor the TRS government in TS were serious in involving locals in the development process.