Nation, Politics

Amit Shah targets Manmohan Singh, says we have a PM who can speak

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Published Dec 13, 2016, 1:39 am IST
Updated Dec 13, 2016, 1:39 am IST
In sharp contrast, the former PM Manmohan Singh’s visits to foreign countries had hardly been noticed, Shah said.
BJP president Amit Shah (Photo: PTI)
 BJP president Amit Shah (Photo: PTI)

Bhopal: BJP national president Amit Shah on Monday said his party gave a Prime Minister who not only “speaks but also considers national problem as personal”.

Addressing party workers at Raipur on the occasion of completion of 13 years in power by the BJP government in Chhattisgarh, Mr Shah said, “We have a Prime Minister who speaks and whose presence in foreign soils is making impacts”. In sharp contrast, the former PM Manmohan Singh’s visits to foreign countries had hardly been noticed, he added.

He also lashed out at Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi for seeking performance record of two and half years old NDA government at the Centre, saying, “We have waged a battle  against corruption whereas mega scams amounting to Rs 12 lakh crores had surfaced during the Congress-led UPA government.”

Describing the demonetisation move as a major step against corruption, he said the PM and the BJP are pained at the hardships caused to the people. “But, the move is essential to tackle menace of corruption and black money,” he said and added that the ill-gotten money recovered would be used for welfare schemes.

Tags: amit shah, manmohan singh
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal

World Gallery

The Istanbul blast is the latest in large-scale assault to traumatize a nation confronting an array of security threats. (Photo: AP)

Twin blasts near Istanbul football stadium kill 38, wound 166
Crown Prince of Dubai Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum captured mesmerising view of Dubai’s skyscrapers from above the clouds. (Photo: Instagram/faz3)

Crown Prince of Dubai captures city's skyscrapers from above the clouds
A powerful earthquake struck western Indonesia's Aceh province levelling hundreds of houses and shops, leaving countless people homeless and in need of basic supplies like food and water.

Indonesia quake aftermath: Residents cope up with destruction
A strong undersea earthquake rocked Indonesia's Aceh province early on Wednesday, killing at least 52 people and causing dozens of buildings to collapse.

Strong earthquake rattles Indonesia killing dozens, injuring several
Cuba is nearing the end of its nine-day public mourning for Fidel Castro with a second massive rally in honor of the revolutionary leader. (Photos: AP)

Cuba nears end of mourning for Fidel Castro with second big rally
Hundreds of Cuban exiles in Miami rallied on Wednesday for freedom and democracy on the communist island following the death of revolutionary leader Fidel Castro.

Miami exiles rally for Cuba freedom after Castro's death
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'Was molested when I was younger': Sonam makes startling revelation

The actress won a lot of accolades for her measured performance in 'Neerja,' early this year.
 

Salman Khan can't spend an entire month without sex: Arbaaz Khan

Salman was embarrassed by Arbaaz's candour.
 

Can Uber's new 'no sex' rule work for preventing sexual assault by drivers?

The law might be a clear signal for drivers (Photo: AFP)
 

Cricketers wish Yuvraj Singh a very Happy Birthday

Yuvraj Singh recently got married to Hazel Keech. (Photo: PTI)
 

Salman and his brothers are perfect models for promoting family love, here is why!

Salman with his brothers Sohail and Arbaaz.
 

Box-office: Ranveer's Befikre barely manages a decent opening weekend figure

A still from the film.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

RSS ideologue Gurumurthy equates demonetisation to 'Financial Pokhran'

S Gurumurthy. (Photo: Twitter)

India, Indonesia resolve to deepen coop to combat terror

President Joko Widodo (left) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi before a meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi. (Photo: AP)

Congress questions NITI Aayog’s scheme supporting demonetisation

Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit. (Photo: ANI)

Modi, Rajnath dividing India on religious lines: Rahul Gandhi

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi. (Photo: PTI)

Mamata lost her mind after demonetisation, says BJP

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham