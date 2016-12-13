Amit Shah targets Manmohan Singh, says we have a PM who can speak

Bhopal: BJP national president Amit Shah on Monday said his party gave a Prime Minister who not only “speaks but also considers national problem as personal”.

Addressing party workers at Raipur on the occasion of completion of 13 years in power by the BJP government in Chhattisgarh, Mr Shah said, “We have a Prime Minister who speaks and whose presence in foreign soils is making impacts”. In sharp contrast, the former PM Manmohan Singh’s visits to foreign countries had hardly been noticed, he added.

He also lashed out at Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi for seeking performance record of two and half years old NDA government at the Centre, saying, “We have waged a battle against corruption whereas mega scams amounting to Rs 12 lakh crores had surfaced during the Congress-led UPA government.”

Describing the demonetisation move as a major step against corruption, he said the PM and the BJP are pained at the hardships caused to the people. “But, the move is essential to tackle menace of corruption and black money,” he said and added that the ill-gotten money recovered would be used for welfare schemes.