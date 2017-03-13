Nation, Politics

With 32 MLAs' support, BJP to elect Manipur leader today

PTI
Published Mar 13, 2017, 9:35 am IST
Updated Mar 13, 2017, 10:03 am IST
BJP has its own 21 MLAs and secured support of 11 others adding up to 32 legislators.
Supporters of BJP wave their flags as they celebrate their candidate win Assembly elections in Imphal. (Photo: PTI)
 Supporters of BJP wave their flags as they celebrate their candidate win Assembly elections in Imphal. (Photo: PTI)

Imphal: The BJP in Manipur on Sunday night claimed to have secured the support of 32 MLAs after getting the backing of NDA constituent parties and two other MLAs, and said it would elect the legislature party leader today.

BJP has its own 21 MLAs and secured support of 11 others adding up to 32 legislators. 31 are needed to form government in the 60-member Assembly, Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said after meeting Governor Najma Heptullah.

A delegation of BJP and parties supporting it called on the Governor but it was not clear what transpired in the meeting.

Biswa Sarma said the legislature party leader would be elected today.

Shyamkumar, one of the 28 Congress MLAs who won from Andro constituency, and the lone All India Trinamool Congress legislator Robindro joined the BJP taking the party's numbers to 32, Sarma said.

Asked about application of the anti-defection law against Shyamkumar, Biswa Sarma said they have kept that in mind.

Earlier, BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav said, "We have been able to come to an understanding with the NPP and LJP in our bid to form the government in Manipur." NPP won 4 seats and LGP 1.

NPP and LJP representatives were present along with their winning candidates in Madhav's press conference.

Madhav said that the party also has an "understanding" with another NDA partner Naga People's Front which has won four seats.

So, after the support of NPP, NPF, LJP, Trinamool Congress and the Congress' one MLA, the BJP has support of 32 MLAs including its own 21.

Madhav said that yesterday the NPF had issued a press statement wherein it said it was willing to form a non-Congress government in Manipur.

The NPP's Conrad Sangma said that the popular verdict was for a change in Manipur.

On being asked who would be the chief minister in the event of the BJP forming a coalition government, Madhav said the party leadership would decide soon.

Manipur yesterday threw up a hung assembly with the ruling Congress bagging 28 of the 60 seats and the BJP winning 21.

Despite BJP's move to form government in Manipur, the Congress which was ruling the state for the past 15 years, said it would stake claim too.

"We will stake claim soon to form the next government. A fractured mandate requires a coalition government. The Congress is exploring possibilities to join with like-minded parties to form the government," state Congress president T N Haokip told reporters after a Congress legislature party meeting during the day.

Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh was re-elected as the CLP leader in the meeting for the fourth time.

Tags: manipur assembly election result, bjp, himanta biswa sarma
Location: India, Manipur, Imphal

Related Stories

BJP supporters celebrate the party's victory in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa elections in Guwahati. (Photo: PTI)

Manipur: Congress alleges BJP has 'abducted' Independent MLA from airport

The BJP was the second largest party in Manipur with 21 seats, after the Congress (28 seats), in the 60-member Assembly.
13 Mar 2017 10:02 AM

Lifestyle Gallery

Los Angeles-based photographer Mitchel Wu uses the Toy story movie characters in the most funny and interesting situations. (Photo: Instagram/MitchelWuPhotography)

Artist recreates Toy Story in amusing situations
Two months after an explosion tore through the Tultepec fireworks market, killing 42, the town honored its patron saint San Juan de Dios (Photo: AP)

Streets of Mexico lit up for spectacular Pyrotechnics fair
Japanese artist Gaku makes food look even better through his art which is inspired from a 16th century art Mukimono. (Photo: Instagram/Gaku)

Japanese artist carves food into unbelievable designs
Kellyanne Conway became an internet sensation when she sat unappropriately at a recent meeting at the Oval office and photoshop professionals couldn't help but make fun of her. (Photo: AFP/Reddit)

Kellyanne Conway at the Oval office makes Redditors work their magic
The Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras has celebrated LGBTQ rights for the past 38 years (Photo: AP)

LGBTQ community comes out in Australia for Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras
The nine-room hotel named

Hotel with the 'worst view in the world' opens with Banksy art
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sports fraternity wishes fans and followers a Happy Holi

Ajinkya Rahane, Virender Sehwag, Sushil Kumar and many other sportpersons took to social media to send their Holi wishes. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Salman slams reports of quitting Akshay-Karan’s film with his famous dialogue

Salman Khan will next be seen in 'Tubelight.'
 

Apple’s robots can destroy one iPhone 6 every 11 seconds

(Representational image)
 

50 per cent Indians resort to online tools to find dates: Google

(Photo: Pixabay)
 

Naam Shabana music review: Strictly average and inconsequential

A still from the film.
 

Video: Girl swept away as wind blows open door, still holds on to phone

She just won't let go off her smartphone (Photo: Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Manipur: Congress alleges BJP has 'abducted' Independent MLA from airport

BJP supporters celebrate the party's victory in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa elections in Guwahati. (Photo: PTI)

Amit Shah to pick BJP CM nominees following observers' report

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with BJP President Amit Shah at the party's parliamentary board meeting in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

Modi most 'most dominant political figure', acknowledges Chidambaram

Former Finance Minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram (Photo: PTI)

Goa BJP MLAs pass resolution to elect Parrikar as legislature party leader

Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar addressing BJP Mahila Morcha on the occasion of International Women's Day in Goa on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)

BJP Parl Board to decide CMs today, Rajnath, Adityanath likely picks for UP

BJP MP Yogi Adityanath and Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh. (Photos: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham