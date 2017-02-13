Nation, Politics

If BJP voted to power in UP, all criminals will be in jail within 6 months: Modi

PTI
Published Feb 13, 2017, 5:45 pm IST
Updated Feb 13, 2017, 6:04 pm IST
After Akhilesh took a swipe at PM in context of his 'Mann ki Baat' programme, Modi said CM 'blinded by absolute power'.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing an election rally at Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh. (Photo: PTI)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing an election rally at Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh. (Photo: PTI)

Lakhimpur Kheri: A day after Akhilesh Yadav's 'kaam ki baat' jibe at him, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today hit back, saying the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister could not see the work done by the Centre as he is "blinded by absolute power".

Addressing an election rally here, he asked Akhilesh-led Samajwadi Party government to give its account of work done in the past five years.

Urging voters of Uttar Pradesh to give BJP a chance, Modi said if his party is voted to power, all anti-social elements would be behind bars within six months.

The Prime Minister, while speaking about initiatives of his government at the Centre, said, "He (Akhilesh) cannot see the work as he is blinded with absolute power."

His attack on Akhilesh came a day after the Chief Minister took a swipe at him in the context of his 'Mann ki Baat' radio programme, saying "I want to ask him as to when will he do 'kaam ki baat' (talk of something worthwhile)".

Modi found faults in various works undertaken by Akhilesh and attacked him over law and order situation, saying incidents of rape and murder were on the rise and gangs were operating from inside the prisons.

Contending that the cases of "abduction and riots have increased", Modi asked Akhilesh, "Is this your 'kaam (work) or karname (bad deeds)' which is speaking?".

In an appeal to the voters, the Prime Minister said, "Give us a chance. All those using 'katta, chaku and churi' (country-made pistol and knives) will be behind bars."

While targeting Akhilesh, he said the trend of first phase of polling held on Saturday last showed that any extent of alliance will not "wash off" his government's "sins", an apparent hint at SP's pre-poll tie-up with Congress.

Reminding Akhilesh that he had "promised to probe scams that took place in the previous BSP regime", Modi asked, "Why did you shelve probe into scams during Mayawati's regime? What have you got for this?"

Contending that the governments of SP, Congress and BSP all have "failed" on all parameters, Modi said, "Do they have the right to sit for the examination (elections) again?"

Referring to the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, the Prime Minister said the people of the state had then taught these parties a lesson and only the representatives of two families of Congress and SP succeeded in winning elections while BSP was nowhere.

In those elections, BJP had got 71 out of 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh while its ally Apna Dal got two. Out of the remaining seven, Mulayam Singh Yadav's family had won five while Congress President Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi bagged one each.

"Akhileshji, after 2014, you had the chance to improve but you were not ready to do something worthwhile for the state. In 2014, when your family was one, there was no dispute and your image was also good, people thought you are a youth and can do something good. But you wasted the opportunity and you are now playing game of alliance," Modi said.

"Socialist leaders like Ram Manohar Lohia and Jai Prakash Narain fought against Congress in their lifetime but you preferred to sit in its lap and insulted them just for the lust of grabbing chair again," he said.

Attacking the SP-Congress Common Minimum Programme (CMP), Modi said that realising their condition, it was released in haste by the two leaders (Akhilesh and Rahul Gandhi) when polling was underway.

"It was an attempt to save their honour. UP government should have given its account of work done in the past five years but it is not being done," he said.

Hitting out at Akhilesh for the much-publicised Lucknow Metro project launched by his government, Modi said, "I am ready to go to Lucknow. Myself and Akhileshji should go and take ticket of Metro and travel by it."

He said while the station has been constructed, no train is running. "It's making a fool of people," the Prime Minister said, adding "the inauguration was done in a haste and despite central funds involved in it, no central minister were invited, even local MP was ignored."

He also picked holes in Akhilesh's other scheme of setting up Medanta Hospital in Lucknow and asked, "Is this your work, which speaks?"

Modi also sought to put the state government in the dock for including cane, which is a low risk crop, in PM's Crop Insurance Scheme stating that "it has put a load on farmers".

Keeping in mind that Lakhimpur Kheri region is the sugarcane bowl of the state, Modi raised the issue of non-payment of cane dues to farmers. "Within 14 days of formation of BJP government, we will clear the dues. I will personally ensure it. The first work our government will do is to waive loans of small farmers," the Prime Minister said.

He said while in BJP-ruled states like Haryana, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat and Maharastra, 50-60 per cent farmers are insured, the figure is a meagre 14 per cent in UP. "In the 14 per cent, those selected are on basis of caste and religion," he lamented, alleging, "The poison of casteism also crept in implementing the scheme."

Tags: uttar pradesh assembly elections, narendra modi, akhilesh yadav
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

Technology Gallery

Samsung, in their investigation, concluded faulty battery design to be responsible for the Galaxy Note 7 incidents that made the company to recall 96 per cent of the sold units. (Photo Credits: Screengrab from a YouTube video by Samsung.)

A tour of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 testing lab
2007: Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiling the first iPhone, the iPhone 2G. (Photo: AFP)

Apple iPhone: A decade of evolution
The CES 2017 has been a little different this year. With rising innovations in technology from AR/VR to connected devices and new smartphones to home appliances, the gadget show in Las Vegas has the world tuned in. Check out some of the excitement that showcased on January 6, 2017.

CES: A cocktail of gadgets and technologies showcased in 2017
Top 10 photographs taken from drones providing you with a bird's-eye view. These photos were originally collected and posted by Dronestagram.

Drone photography: Bird's-eye view
The Pokemon Go phenomenon had taken the world by storm. Since its launch in July this year, some bizarre real-life incidents were encountered by many users who had played the game. Here are some weirdest incidents that happened during the year.

Yearender 2016: Pokemon Go blurs line between game and reality
The latest entrant in the online streaming video service arena has brought out an offer that consumers just cannot refuse.

Yearender 2016: Popular Video Streaming Services
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

‘Mission Impossible’ style heist of books worth 2mn pounds in UK

Representational Picture (Photo: Pixabay)
 

You may no longer have access to Torrent websites

Kickass Torrents is among the most popularly used Torrent websites.
 

Video: The workout that helps men last longer during sex

The best way to improve your sex life (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Reliance Jio to offer mobile numbers starting with ‘6’

(Representational image)
 

Bangladesh cricketers learn tricks of the trade from Virat Kohli, Ravichandran Ashwin

Bangladeshi youngsters took selfies with Virat Kohli after the Hyderabad Test. (Photo: BCCI)
 

I feared Muttaih Muralitharan the most: Virender Sehwag

It is worth noting that, even with all the issues, Virender Sehwag struck 201 in 2008 and 293 in 2009 against Muttiah Muralitharan and Sri Lanka. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Arun Jaitley hopeful of landslide win for BJP in Karnataka Assembly polls

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley along with Union ministers Venkaiah Naidu and Ananth Kumar and Karnataka Chief Minister Siddharamaiah lighting lamps during inaugural session of 'Make In India' conference in Bengaluru. (Photo: PTI)

UP polls: Curtains come down on campaigning for phase-2

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing an election rally in Uttar Pradesh. (Photo: PTI)

‘Cong not afraid of such threats’: Ahmed Patel slams Modi over 'horoscope' remark

Congress Vice President, Rahul Gandhi with party leader Ahmed Patel (Photo: PTI)

TN: MLA seeks public's opinion on support to AIADMK factions

Nagapattinam MLA M Thamimum Ansari (Photo: YouTube)

Majority of MLAs with Sasikala: AIADMK spokesperson

AIADMK Spokeperson Vaigai Chelvan (Photo: YouTube)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham