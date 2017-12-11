search on deccanchronicle.com
Rahul Gandhi to take over reins of Congress on December 16

Altogether 89 nominations received in his favour were found to be valid during scrutiny.
Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi offers puja at the Ranchhodji temple, Dakor, district Kheda district, Gujarat, on Sunday. (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: Mr Rahul Gandhi is likely to assume the reins of the Congress on December 16, marking a generational shift in the grand old party when his mother and its longest-serving president would formally hand over the baton to him.

While pageantry would herald the dawn of a new era in the party which has ruled the country for over half-a-century since Independence, the 47-year-old scion of the Nehru-Gandhi family will face the daunting task of restoring lost glory to the party whose fortunes have been dwindling in the recent past.

 

The party, which once controlled almost the entire country, has its governments in just five states and the Union Territory of Puducherry.

The announcement of Mr Gandhi’s elevation, however, is likely to be made on Monday, the last date of withdrawal of nomination for the election of the Congress president which is a one horse race.

Altogether 89 nominations received in his favour were found to be valid during scrutiny.

The Congress Central Election Authority chairman Mullapally Ramachandran, and CEA members Madhusudan Mistry and Bhubaneswar Kalita will announce that Gandhi's was the only nomination for the top job tomorrow.

Mr Gandhi would, however, be handed over the certificate appointing him the party president on December 16 in the presence of Sonia Gandhi and other senior leaders, Mr Ramachandran said.

Mrs Gandhi will officially hand over the mantle of the 132-year-old party to her son around 11 am after which Rahul Gandhi will meet leaders from across the country at the Congress’s headquarters, party sources said.

Reorganising party to be major task for Rahul
The Congress has been losing state after state since the 2014 Lok Sabha election with the exception of Punjab.

Rahul Gandhi’s elevation would come just two days ahead of the counting of votes for the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh Assembly poll.

A sure-footed Rahul Gandhi powered a spirited campaign for the Congress in Gujarat, and a win in the election, which many analysts say could be dead heat between the two parties, would come as a massive boost for him. 

Mahila Congress chief and party spokesperson Sushmita Dev said reorganising the party would be major task for him. Striking a balance between the old guard and the young leaders would be a key to running the organisation which has many seasoned politicians whose wisdom he could use as he steers the party.

“Initial signs are encouraging since he put veterans like Ashok Gehlot and Sushil Kumar Shinde in charge of elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh respectively and was willing to bank on them,” said a leader. He also got appointed young leaders as secretaries.

Clarity on the party’s ideological stand on the issue of Hindutva would be important as he is being seen as projecting the Congress’s soft Hindutva with his visit to temples. He has also proclaimed himself a “Shiv bhakt”

